Spain
Rescuers hope to reach 2-year-old boy Sunday
MADRID — Authorities in southern Spain said Saturday they hope to soon reach the spot where they believe a 2-year-old boy is trapped after falling in a deep borehole six days ago.
Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, said that they hope to get there in 35 hours — sometime Sunday — though that depends on everything “going favorably.”
Garcia said a drill is perforating a hole, after which two or three experts will be lowered in a cage so they can begin digging a horizontal tunnel to the location where they believe the toddler is.
There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 360-foot-deep, 10-inch-wide waterhole last Sunday during a family meal in the countryside northeast of Malaga. The only sign of him that search-and-rescue teams have found so far is hair that matched his DNA.
The entire country remains gripped by the plight of the boy and his family. Efforts to reach him have been excruciatingly slow because of the difficulty of the rocky terrain.
Ethiopia
‘Massive offensive’ on al-Shabab is planned
ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian National Defense Force on Saturday confirmed an ambush by al-Shabab extremists on an Ethiopian peacekeeping convoy in neighboring Somalia and said Ethiopian forces are preparing a “massive offensive” in response.
The statement rejected an al-Shabab claim that several Ethiopian troops were killed.
The ambush was reported as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the deadly hotel assault in Nairobi and deadly attacks on forces inside Somalia.
Ethiopia contributes troops to a multinational African Union peacekeeping mission. It also has troops in Somalia independently under Ethiopian army command.
The statement said the ambush occurred when the convoy was traveling Burhakaba to Baidoa in Somalia’s southwest.
Vatican City
Pope puts Sistine choir under close aide’s eye
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has put a close aide in charge of the Sistine Chapel Choir following a funding scandal.
The Vatican said Saturday that the all-male ensemble, believed to be the world’s oldest choir, is now being led by Monsignor Guido Marini, who assists Francis during church ceremonies. Francis named another monsignor, Guido Pozzo, to handle the choir’s finances.
The Vatican last year began a probe of alleged diversion of funds by choir directors. The Holy See’s press office said Saturday that the investigation is continuing into the “economic-administrative aspects” of the choir, and that it would release information about it when it is done.
Meanwhile, the choir’s director continues at his post, now answering directly to Marini, who will oversee all aspects of the choir, including its musical activity, the Vatican said.
Poland
Archbishop seeks unity at mayor’s funeral
WARSAW — A Catholic archbishop and other speakers at the funeral Saturday of slain Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz urged an end to the political and social divisions in Poland, targeting some of their comments at the country’s ruling right-wing party.
Top Polish and European officials and thousands of citizens joined Adamowicz’s widow, two daughters and other family members at the Mass held at Gdansk’s vast Gothic St. Mary’s Basilica.
Adamowicz, 53, died Monday after being stabbed a night earlier at a charity event in the northern Polish city. The arrested suspect is an ex-convict who publicly voiced a grudge against an opposition party, Civic Platform, that Adamowicz once belonged to.
The slaying, which came as Poland faces a deep political divide over actions by the conservative ruling Law and Justice party, was a shock to the nation. It has drawn calls for greater national unity and condemnation of hate speech that has intensified in public amid political rivalries
Congo
Declared vote winner’s party rejects delay
KINSHASA — The party behind the declared winner of Congo’s presidential election said Saturday it rejected the African Union’s surprise request to delay announcing the final results amid “serious doubts” about the vote.
The unprecedented request by the continental body is “the work of some mining lobbies seeking to destabilize the Democratic Republic of Congo in order to perpetuate the looting of this country,” the secretary-general of Felix Tshisekedi’s Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, Jean-Marc Kabund, said in a statement.
He called on the Congolese people to mobilize and defend the mineral-rich country’s sovereignty.
Wire reports