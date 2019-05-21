GERMANY
Authorities hand over Kafka papers to Israel
BERLIN — German authorities on Tuesday handed over to Israel approximately 5,000 documents kept by a confidant of Franz Kafka, a trove whose plight could have been plucked from one of the author’s surreal stories.
The papers returned include a postcard from Kafka from 1910 and personal documents kept by Max Brod, which experts say provide a window into Europe’s literary and cultural scene in the early 20th century.
They are among some 40,000 documents, including manuscripts, correspondence, notebooks and other writings that once belonged to Brod.
“I think he (Kafka) would really be amused,” said National Library archivist Stefan Litt, who helped identify the papers recovered in Germany. “He couldn’t invent by himself a better plot.”
CYPRUS
6 F35-B British fighter jets arrive for training
AKROTIRI — Six F35-B Lightning warplanes, the U.K.’s newest fighter, arrived Tuesday at a British air base on Cyprus for training and a systems test in the aircraft’s first overseas deployment.
The jets from 617 Squadron, flown by three British Royal Navy and three Royal Air Force pilots, touched down at RAF Akrotiri for what officials said will be a six-week deployment on the eastern Mediterranean island nation as part of Exercise Lightning Dawn.
RAF Akrotiri Station Commander Christopher Snaith said the deployment will let pilots put the planes through their paces, test logistics and sharpen ground crew training.
NETHERLANDS
Dutch minister quits over asylum statistics
THE HAGUE — A Dutch junior justice minister has quit after his department came under fire for appearing to minimize statistics about criminality among asylum seekers.
The ministry was criticized for categorizing hundreds of cases reporting serious offenses including attempted murder and sexual assaults under the heading “others.”
Junior minister Mark Harbers resigned Tuesday, saying he was taking political responsibility for an error of judgment by his ministry.
RUSSIA
1,000 wait for hours trapped in subway
MOSCOW — About 1,000 commuters have been trapped in a Moscow subway for several hours because of a power outage.
Moscow’s subway said in a statement that passengers of three subway trains have been safely evacuated and there have been no injuries.
It said that Tuesday’s glitch on the Solntsevo line was caused by a power outage, adding that it was working to resume normal traffic along the line.
The malfunction was unusually big for the capital’s sprawling rapid transit system, which carries up to 9 million passengers a day.
The Associated Press