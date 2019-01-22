RUSSIA
Hijacker diverts plane, is detained, police say
MOSCOW — Police detained a drunken man who threatened the crew of a passenger plane flying Tuesday from a Siberian city to Moscow, forcing it to land shortly after takeoff.
The Russian Investigative Committee said that the man told the Aeroflot crew that he was armed and demanded the diversion of the plane after it had taken off from the Siberian city of Surgut. The plane landed in the city of Khanty-Mansiysk, about 145 miles to the west.
The plane stood on the runway in Khanty-Mansiysk for more than an hour before law enforcement officials went onboard.
The man, identified as a Surgut resident who has a past conviction for property damage, will now face charges of hijacking.
FRANCE
Singer Brown released after rape complaint
PARIS — U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people were released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against them, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
The Grammy-winning singer was detained Monday with two other suspects on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions.
The Paris prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that Brown has been authorized to leave France while the investigation is ongoing. A post on Brown’s Instagram page strongly denied the accusations.
PUERTO RICO
Leaders meet to fight increase in crime
SAN JUAN — Hundreds of government officials and community leaders met in the capital Tuesday to brainstorm ways to fight drug trafficking and other crimes as the U.S. territory faces a dwindling police force and an increase in brazen daylight violence.
Officials say they worry that an increasing number of crimes are being committed during the day and in busy public areas. The most recent one occurred two weeks ago in the popular tourist area of Isla Verde, where a shootout was captured on video at about 9 a.m. on Sunday near a hotel and one of the island’s busiest highways, leaving one man dead and another injured.