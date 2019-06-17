China
State media say President Xi to visit North Korea
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week, state media announced Monday, as U.S. talks with North Korea on its nuclear program are at an apparent standstill.
Xi will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the visit on Thursday and Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said. It said the trip will be the first by a Chinese president in 14 years.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency also announced the visit, but provided no further details.
The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea, CCTV said. The broadcaster added the leaders will exchange views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
It comes as negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea appear to have reached an impasse.
United Nations
World population expected to rise to 9.7 billion in 2050
UNITED NATIONS — The world’s population is getting older and growing at a slower pace but is still expected to increase from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050, the United Nations said Monday.
The U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ Population Division said in a new report that world population could reach its peak of nearly 11 billion around the end of the century.
But Population Division Director John Wilmoth cautioned that because 2100 is many decades away this outcome “is not certain, and in the end the peak could come earlier or later, at a lower or higher level of total population.”
The new population projections indicate that nine countries will be responsible for more than half the projected population growth between now and 2050. In descending order of the expected increase, they are: India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the United States.
The report confirmed that the world’s population is growing older due to increasing life expectancy and falling fertility levels.
Egypt
Ousted president Morsi dies in court during trial
CAIRO — Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Islamist leader Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the military in 2013 after a year in office, collapsed in court while on trial Monday and died, state TV and his family said.
The 67-year-old Morsi had just addressed the court, speaking from the glass cage he is kept in during sessions and warning that he had “many secrets” he could reveal, a judicial official said. A few minutes afterward, he collapsed in the cage, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press.
In his final comments, he continued to insist he was Egypt’s legitimate president, demanding a special tribunal, one of his defense lawyers, Kamel Madour told the Associated Press. State TV said Morsi died before he could be taken to the hospital.
It was a dramatic end for a figure who was central in the twists and turns taken by Egypt since its “revolution” — from the pro-democracy uprising that in 2011 ousted the country’s longtime authoritarian leader, Hosni Mubarak, through controversial Islamist rule and now back to a tight grip under the domination of military men.
India
Car bomb targets army vehicle in Kashmir, 8 injured
SRINAGAR — A car bombing targeted an armored vehicle belonging to the Indian army in disputed Kashmir late Monday, wounding at least six soldiers and two civilians, officials said. Separately, an army officer and a suspected rebel were killed in a gunbattle.
The Indian army said the attack was a “failed attempt” to target an army patrol in the southern Pulwama area. “The damage was minimized due to the alertness of the patrol party,” said Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman.
None of the rebel groups fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility.
The injured were hospitalized. Officials did not describe the seriousness of their injuries.
The attack comes days after Pakistan reportedly shared information with India and the United States about a possible militant attack in the Pulwama area. According to the Indian Express newspaper on Sunday, the intelligence shared by Pakistan was about “a possible attack by militants using an improvised explosive device mounted on a vehicle.”
Estonia
British air force jets intercept Russian jets
LONDON — Britain’s Royal Air Force said Monday that two of its jets deployed in Estonia have been scrambled twice in recent days to intercept Russian aircraft.
The RAF said the incidents brought the number of intercepts of Russian planes to eight since taking over the Baltic Air Policing mission in May.
There was no comment from Russia on the claim, but the defense ministry said it scrambled Su-27 fighter jets to intercept U.S. B-52 bombers that were approaching the Russian border from the Baltic and Black Seas.
The British Typhoon jets were alerted Friday to intercept a Russian Su-30 Flanker fighter, and passed a Russian military transport craft as it was escorting the fighter over the Baltic Sea.
Its statement Monday about the interception of U.S. bombers didn’t give precise locations for the incidents or say how many planes were involved.
Germany
Right-wing extremist suspected of killing official
BERLIN — A German man with extreme right-wing views is the suspect police arrested over the weekend in the killing of a regional official who supported Chancellor Angela Merkel’s welcoming stance toward refugees, prosecutors said Monday.
The 45-year-old suspect, identified only as Stephan E. in line with privacy laws, is accused of killing Walter Luebcke, 65, with a pistol shot to the head earlier this month, Markus Schmitt, a spokesman for Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office, said.
Investigators came to that conclusion based upon the suspect’s publicly expressed political views and past actions, he said. At the moment, there are no indications Stephan E. was a member of any right-wing terrorist organization, Schmitt said, adding investigators were still trying to determine if there were any others involved in the crime.
Schmitt took no questions from reporters. Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper reported the suspect had a history of involvement in hate crimes dating back decades, including a 1993 pipe bomb attack on a refugee shelter in Germany’s Hesse state.
Luebcke was killed June 2 at his home near the central German city of Kassel. Hundreds of people attended his burial Saturday, and some 1,300 attended a memorial service last week.