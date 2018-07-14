Thailand
Soccer players crave food, wait to go home
CHIANG RAI — The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand are recovering well and are eager to eat their favorite comfort foods after their expected discharge from a hospital next week.
In video messages of the boys shown at a news conference Saturday, they are seen wearing surgical masks, a safeguard against infection that’s been taken since the last of them were pulled from the Tham Luang cave on Tuesday, ending an 18-day ordeal. Doctors said Friday, when the videos were recorded, would be the last day they’d have to wear them.
Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn, who led the news conference at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said all 13 — the dozen boys, who range in age from 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach — were expected to be discharged from the hospital Thursday.
Most of the boys, who were shown in their hospital beds, looked relaxed, and began their brief statements with a “wai,” the traditional Thai greeting of hands raised to chest level with palms together.
Britain
Over 400 items found in nerve agent probe
LONDON — British police said Saturday that search teams have found over 400 items as part of the investigation into the poisoning of two Britons by the nerve agent Novichok — but searches will likely take many more weeks as officers seek further evidence.
Metropolitan Police announced a breakthrough in the case Friday when they said they had found a small bottle believed to be the source of the nerve agent that killed Dawn Sturgess and sickened Charlie Rowley. The bottle was found at Rowley’s home in Amesbury, a southwestern town not far from Salisbury, where British authorities say Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with Novichok in March.
Police are trying to figure out whether the substance in the bottle — confirmed by scientists as Novichok — came from the same batch used in the attack against the Skripals. They’re also looking into where the bottle came from and how it got into Rowley’s house.
Egypt
New discovery dates
to 2,500 years ago
CAIRO — Archaeologists in Egypt stumbled upon a new discovery dating to more than 2,500 years ago near Egypt’s famed pyramids at an ancient necropolis south of Cairo.
The discovery is at the Saqqara necropolis of Memphis, the first capital of ancient Egypt. Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its vast necropolis are home to a wide range of temples and tombs, and three renowned pyramids.
Germany
Jet forced to land
after pressure drops
BERLIN — Passengers of budget airline Ryanair expressed anger Saturday over the way the company treated them following an unscheduled landing in Germany that forced dozens to seek hospital treatment.
In interviews with German and Irish media, passengers described moments of terror as their plane — flying from Dublin to Zadar, Croatia, late Friday — descended suddenly, following what Ryanair said was a drop in cabin pressure.
Oxygen masks fell from the ceiling, and passengers reported feeling intense pain in their ears until the plane leveled off and landed at Frankfurt-Hahn airport.
Minerva Galvan Domenech from Spain told news website Spiegel Online that passengers, some of them bleeding from their ears, mouth or nose, had to wait 45 minutes before being allowed to leave the plane.
Wire reports