Afghanistan
KABUL — As Afghanistan’s Shiites mourned their dead and held funeral services Thursday, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the horrific suicide bombing in Kabul that targeted a Shiite neighborhood the previous day, killing 34 students.
Grieving families gathered to bury their dead, but even amid the somber atmosphere there was no respite from violence, underscoring the near-daily, persistent threats in the war-battered country.
Two gunmen besieged a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence service in a northwestern Kabul neighborhood early Thursday, opening fire as Afghan security forces moved in to cut them off. The standoff lasted for nearly six hours before police killed the gunmen and secured the area. The Islamic State group, in a posting on its Aamaq News Agency, claimed more than 200 people were killed or wounded in Wednesday’s suicide bombing.
The bombing also wounded 57 students, according to Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh. Earlier on Thursday, the ministry revised an earlier death toll from the attack down to 34, not 48.
Italy
ROME — At least nine earthquakes rocked southern Italy in two hours Thursday, prompting frightened residents to sleep outdoors.
Italy’s national seismology agency INGV says the strongest quake measured 5.1 and struck at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. That jolt was followed in rapid succession by eight more tremors, with the strongest measuring at 4.4.
Epicenter of the quakes was Montecilfone, a small town in Campobasso province in the south-central region of Molise.
Civil protection officials say a boy was slightly hurt after leaping off a balcony in fear, but no injuries are blamed directly on the quakes. Molise Gov. Donato Toma said some buildings suffered cracks, but no major damage occurred.
Colombia
BOGOTA — Health officials in one Colombian coastal city have a controversial recommendation for residents trying to stay cool during an intense heat wave: Take a break from sex.
Santa Marta city health secretary Julio Salas sparked a mix of laughter and disbelief this week when he urged residents of the Caribbean tourist mecca to refrain from sex during the day as part of a list of recommendations, such as staying hydrated and wearing loose clothing to prevent overheating.
Sex is considered only a moderate physical activity, as much of a strain on the heart as walking up two flights of stairs, according to the American Heart Association.
Temperatures in Santa Marta have soared past 104 degrees, and Salas said medical facilities in the city of 600,000 have been overwhelmed with patients complaining of symptoms of heat stroke such as nausea and headaches.
Wire reports