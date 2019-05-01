GREAT BRITAIN
Defense chief fired over Huawei leaks
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May summarily fired Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson Wednesday after an investigation into leaks from a secret government meeting about the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. He denied any involvement in the leak.
An investigation was launched last week after newspapers reported that Britain’s National Security Council, which meets in private, had agreed to let Huawei participate in some aspects of Britain’s new 5G wireless communications network.
The United States has been lobbying allies including Britain to exclude Huawei from all 5G networks, noting that the Chinese government can force the company to give it backdoor access to data on its networks.
The Conservative government insists that no decision has been made yet about Huawei.
Assange gets nearly year in prison
LONDON — A British court sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison on Wednesday, seven years after he breached bail conditions by fleeing to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid arrest.
“The seriousness of your offense, having taken into account the mitigation, merits a sentence near the maximum,” Judge Deborah Taylor told Assange at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.
Taylor said she had taken into account medical evidence on “the mental and physical effects of being in the embassy for a prolonged period” and a letter of apology in which Assange expressed regret for his actions.
Last month, the 47-year-old Australian was dragged out of the embassy and found guilty of failing to surrender to British authorities over a 2010 warrant linked to sexual assault charges in Sweden.
MEXICO
Bill to overturn education reform fails
MEXICO CITY — A measure to roll back part of a contentious education reform in Mexico is on hold after the country’s Senate rejected legislation previously passed in the lower house.
The bill represents a key campaign promise from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. His allies enjoy majorities in both bodies, but the measure failed late Tuesday after a number of senators from his party were not present.
The measure now goes back to the lower house.
The original reform was passed in 2013 under previous President Enrique Peña Nieto and was promoted as an attempt to modernize education in Mexico. It imposed exams and evaluations for teachers and stripped unions of their longtime influence over hiring, salaries and promotions of teachers.
BRAZIL
Universities’ funding to be slashed by 30%
RIO DE JANEIRO — Education officials in Brazil’s far-right government say they are slashing university funding 30%, a move at least partly motivated by complaints about partisan activities on campus.
Education Minister Abraham Weintraub first told the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Tuesday that he had cut the budget of three federal universities — Brasilia, Bahia and Fluminense — because of their ideological stance and poor performance.
Weintraub complained about political events, partisan demonstrations and other events that he said are inappropriate for a university, though he did not give specific examples, according to the newspaper.
