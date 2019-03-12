Cardinal gets prison for child sex abuse
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has sentenced the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse to 6 years in prison for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral more than 20 years ago.
Victoria state County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd on Wednesday ordered Cardinal George Pell to serve a minimum of 3 years and 8 months before he is eligible for parole.
Pope Francis' former finance minister was convicted in December of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and indecently dealing with the boy and the boy's 13-year-old friend in the late 1990s. The assaults happened just months after Pell became archbishop of Melbourne. A court order had suppressed media reporting the news until last month.
The 77-year-old denies the allegations and will appeal his convictions in June.
Top cop: Security is deficient throughout country
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top security official said Tuesday that "security is deficient in practically the whole country," after a large group of migrants went missing in northern Mexico.
Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo said the number of men pulled off a bus last week in the border state of Tamaulipas has been reported as anywhere between 19 and 25.
Durazo said the conflicting reports came from investigators and the bus driver concerning the mass abduction Thursday.
The driver said hooded men who pointed guns at the bus, and later climbed aboard, had a list of names of those they abducted. They were taken off, put into four vehicles driven by the attackers, and taken away. They still haven't been located.
All were apparently male Central American migrants and Durazo said the missing men may have contracted with human traffickers to be smuggled into the United States, but they weren't part of a caravan.
The kidnapping recalls the horrors of 2011, when dozens of passengers were hauled off buses by drug gangs in Tamaulipas, killed and their bodies dumped in mass graves. In 2010, dozens of migrants were also abducted and massacred by the same gang.
For that very reason, most of the migrant caravans that have crossed Mexico in recent months have carefully avoided crossing through Tamaulipas, even though it often represents the shortest route to the U.S. border.
Durazo said that Mexican officials were concerned about the men's fate and were searching for them, but that the government simply does not have enough police to cover the whole country.
"I think that we could say that security is deficient in practically the whole country, because of the limited number of personnel," Durazo said. He noted that at any one time, only about 6,000 to 7,000 federal police are available to patrol across the entire country.
Durazo said he hopes to have at least 80,000 of the new National Guard militarized police in service by the end of this year.
He acknowledged that the missing migrants are listed as "disappeared," though earlier in the day President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was loath to use that term.
"We are investigating to be sure, because there is a theory that this is a method that is used to get into U.S. territory," Lopez Obrador said. "It's not that they disappear, but rather that they cross the border that way. We have already had two cases like that."
Durazo acknowledged there were indications the missing men had hired a smuggler to get them over the border. But it was unclear why the smugglers would have used such an elaborate and violent plan to meet the migrants.
Durazo said four vehicles forced the bus to pull over on a highway between the town of San Fernando — where 72 migrants were massacred in 2010 — and the border city of Reynosa. They pointed assault rifles at the bus while four of the attackers, wearing hoods or ski masks, boarded and read off a list of names. Those called were led away to the waiting vehicles.
There have also been instances in the past in which one immigrant-smuggling gang would "steal" a shipment of migrants from another gang.
Lopez Obrador is desperate to avoid any repetition of the massacres of 2010 and 2011, saying "that is what we are most worried about."
"What we want is to continue investigating, because we don't want a repetition of lamentable, horrifying cases like San Fernando," the president said. "We have to care for migrants, not leave them unprotected."
In the past, drug gangs have often kidnapped migrants to demand ransom payments from their relatives in the United States. But Durazo said no reports of ransom demands have been received.
Firebomb sparks unrest at Jerusalem holy site
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police closed the entrances to Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site after Palestinian suspects threw a firebomb at a police station on Tuesday. The rare move drew angry reactions across the Muslim world.
Police later announced that the site, which Jews call the Temple Mount and Muslims the Noble Sanctuary, would reopen to worshippers and visitors Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries reported from the firebombing. But police quickly deployed across the hilltop compound, scuffling with Palestinians in the area, as they searched for the assailants. Two Palestinian minors were arrested and police were seen shoving and wrestling several people to the ground.
The incident further heightened tensions at the flashpoint site, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and gold-topped Dome of the Rock.
After the incident, Israeli police sealed off entrances to the compound. Police also restricted entrance to the Old City, home to Jerusalem's most important religious sites, allowing only residents to pass through certain entrances to the Muslim and Christian quarters. Other entrances to the Old City remained open.
Firas Dibs, spokesman for the Waqf, the Jordanian-appointed Islamic body that administers the site, said police had cleared nearly all worshippers from the compound. "All doors are closed and no one is allowed in," he said.
Several dozen worshippers gathered just outside the compound for impromptu prayers as Israeli police stood watch.
Police confirmed two arrests, while Dibs said six people had been arrested and 10 others injured in scuffles with police.
The U.N. Mideast envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, urged both sides to "respect the status quo" at the holy esplanade and exercise restraint "to avoid inflaming an already tense situation."
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the "dangerous Israeli escalation" and warned of "serious repercussions." In a statement, he called on the international community to intervene.
The closure of the sacred compound also drew censure from Jordan, the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. Abdul Nasser Abu Basal, Jordanian Minister of Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, described the barring of Muslim worshippers from the site as "a flagrant assault on all religious values, rights and freedom," and "an attack on all Muslims that touches the entire Islamic nation."
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lashed out at Israel over the incident, saying it was time to end the country's "recklessness."
"We cannot accept such reckless attacks on holy sites and the whole world needs to react against it," the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Cavusoglu as saying.
The holy site has experienced a series of tense standoffs in recent weeks after Muslim worshippers reopened an area known as the "Gate of Mercy," closed by Israel in 2003.
The Waqf has staged periodic prayer-protests inside since late February to call for unrestricted access to the shuttered building.
Israel closed the structure in 2003, claiming it was used by a heritage organization with ties to the Hamas militant group.
The Waqf contends that because the heritage group is now defunct, the council should regain full access to the building like any other in the holy esplanade.
Demonstrations have devolved into standoffs with police in recent weeks. Israel has barred several guards and high-ranking officials from the Waqf, the Jordanian religious authority that administers the site, from the compound and arrested dozens of Palestinians under suspicions of inciting violence at the site.
Officials in Jordan have confirmed that they are in negotiations with Israel to resolve the dispute. Abbas' office said the Palestinians also were in touch with various sides, including Jordan.
———
Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey contributed to this report.
Islamic State calls on followers to avenge siege
BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — Besieged in their last foothold in eastern Syria, Islamic State militants issued a defiant message calling on supporters around the world to carry out attacks in their defense. The once mighty group tried to enshrine an image for the future after defeat, depicting its crumbling domain as the one place ruled by "God's law" and promising it would one day be victorious.
The messaging came in an audio recording and video released online by militants said to be inside the village of Baghouz, where they have been besieged for weeks and, in the past few days, under stepped up assault and bombardment by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
At sunset Tuesday, mortar blasts and clashes resumed after a daytime lull. Flares lit the sky as the sound of heavy guns echoed off a nearby hilltop. An Associated Press team saw convoys of trucks of SDF fighters moving on roads leading to Baghouz, apparently heading to the front lines.
One commander, who identified himself as Abu Ali, said the forces were "looking for the weak link" in IS defenses to advance.
The IS messages may sound like desperate spin on a humiliating end to its self-declared "caliphate." But the rhetoric could have powerful resonance with the group's die-hard supporters. Some of the thousands of civilians evacuated from Baghouz in recent weeks said they still held to IS's dream.
Ever since it conquered its "caliphate" stretching across much of Syria and Iraq in 2014, the Islamic State group claimed to be carrying out a real-world experiment in implementing Islamic Sharia law. That was a draw for hardliners who saw a utopian land ruled by God's word. What the group carried out was its own radically extreme interpretation of Sharia that was widely denounced by most Muslims.
It became notorious for its atrocities, including massacres of opponents, enslavement and rape of Yazidi women and beheadings and vicious killings of those who violated its rules. For its supporters, the brutality was confirmation that the group would not compromise in its vision.
The IS domain has now been reduced to a tiny patch of land hardly a mile (1.6 kilometers) across. Several hundred fighters are believed to remain inside along with an unknown number of civilians, running out of food and ammunition among blasted houses and burned tents, cornered between the Euphrates River and a desert cliff near the Iraqi border.
In the recently released video, IS militants sought to reshape their message for the future, insisting the group stayed true to a vision that will outlast them. Scenes in the video show what appear to be streets in Baghouz as a truck of IS's religious police circulates, calling through a loudspeaker to people around to remain pious and seek God's forgiveness. It is not clear when the video was recorded, and its contents could not be independently confirmed.
At one point a militant identified only as Abu Abdul-Azim talks the camera as he and his comrades eat soup — likely intended to show that the fighters still have food. A young boy sits next to him.
By the "standards of this world," IS may seem to have been defeated, Abu Abdul-Azim says. "If we used to hold thousands of kilometers and now only a few kilometers remain, it is said that we lost. That is by the standards of this world. But the standards of the Other World and Almighty God are different," he says.
"What is our crime? Why are we bombarded by war planes? Why has the entire world of infidels come together to fight us? ...It is because we wanted to implement God's Law," he says with a smile. "There is no group in the world that ruled by the Quran and Sunna except this select group. That is victory. .. So we are patient. Victory and endurance means sticking to what God Almighty loves."
In a separate audio recording, a minute and a half long, an unidentified IS militant calls on Muslim "brothers, in Europe and in the whole world" to "rise against the Crusaders and ... take revenge for your religion." As the man speaks, cracks of gunfire can be heard in the background, apparently meant to suggest that he is in Baghouz. He said men, women and children in Baghouz are being subjected to a "holocaust by the Crusaders," which is militant jargon for the U.S.-led coalition against IS.
The audio was released by IS supporters on social media and reported by the SITE Intelligence Group late Monday.
Some 10,000 civilians were evacuated from the IS-held pocket the past few weeks, most of them family members of IS fighters. Even after fleeing fighting for months as IS territory crumbled, even after seeing children and loved ones killed and enduring exhaustion and hunger, some of them remain die-hard supporters, proclaiming that they still believed in IS's vision of Sharia rule.
Bali said Tuesday that some IS fighters and their families emerged from the besieged area without saying how many — the first batch of people to leave Baghouz since the SDF began an offensive over the weekend.
Another official, who goes by the name Adnan Afrin, said a large number of fighters were among the evacuees. Adnan Afrin said one front of the battle zone was left quiet to allow those surrendering but that clashes continued elsewhere.
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria's war, said some 350 people left the IS-held area Tuesday, including 120 IS fighters. The group said those who left included citizens of Lebanon and Morocco.
On the ground, commanders say they have been hindered by IS sniper fire but are relying more on airstrikes and heavy weaponry, rather than ground forces, to push IS to surrender.
An SDF commander who identified himself by his nom de guerre Argish al-Deiri told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his men advanced overnight and secured some positions on the edge of a tent settlement where IS militants are making their last stand.
"We entered the camp, then stopped," he said. "There was resistance, and we withdrew. The planes struck the ammunition depot," setting off explosions that halted the push.
Al-Deiri said IS militants were fighting back with heavy weapons, rifles and sniper fire, forcing SDF fighters to slow their advance rather than advancing quickly so that "you don't lose your men."
He said he hoped the IS fighters will surrender in the coming "few days."
———
Youssef reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.
Woman faces jail after cutting hand to claim insurance
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Authorities say a Slovenian woman who deliberately cut off her hand with a circular saw to collect insurance money faces up to eight years in jail.
Police say the 21-year-old woman, helped by her relatives, had hoped to claim nearly 400,000 euros in insurance payments.
The unidentified woman claimed she had been cutting tree branches when she severed her left hand just above the wrist.
Officials say family members left the severed hand behind rather than bring it to the hospital to ensure the disability was permanent. But doctors recovered it in time to sew it back on.
Police say the incident happened earlier this year after the family had signed insurance contracts with five different insurance companies.
Police say "there was no payment because we discovered the fraud in time."
Hawking's ex-nurse loses license to practice
LONDON (AP) — British regulators on Tuesday barred one of Stephen Hawking's former nurses from practicing after finding she failed to provide appropriate care to the late physicist.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council struck off Patricia Dowdy, 61, who faced multiple misconduct charges, including financial misconduct, dishonesty, not providing appropriate care, failing to cooperate with the council and not having the correct qualifications.
Dowdy worked for Hawking between 1999 and 2004 and again from July 2013 until being handed an interim suspension in March 2016.
"The panel has found Mrs. Dowdy failed to provide the standards of good, professional care that we expect and Professor Hawking deserved," said Matthew McClelland of the council. "As a result, Mrs. Dowdy will no longer be able to practice as a nurse."
The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so plainly about the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book "A Brief History of Time" became an international best-seller.
Though suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, Hawking stunned doctors by living with the normally fatal illness for more than 50 years. A severe attack of pneumonia in 1985 left him breathing through a tube, forcing him to communicate through an electronic voice synthesizer.
Hawking died a year ago at the age of 76.
The hearing into Dowdy's actions was clouded by controversy. The Mail on Sunday, which was first to report on the matter, said Hawking's family lodged a complaint, which prompted the investigation.
A hearing, which began in February, was held behind closed doors.
The council's chief executive, Andrea Sutcliffe, said hearings are sometimes held in private to keep information confidential.
"No public interest is served by exposing the details of the health or care of an individual whose anonymity may not be guaranteed in an open hearing," she said.
Hawking's family thanked the council after the verdict.
"The Hawking family are relieved this traumatic ordeal has now concluded and that as a result of the verdict, others will not have to go through what they suffered from this individual," a statement said.