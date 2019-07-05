Britain
‘Modern-day slavery’ ring broken up by police
LONDON — Details about what prosecutors have called one of Britain’s largest-ever modern-day slavery rings have emerged with the conviction of eight people originally from Poland.
Prosecutors say more than 400 victims were forced to work for minuscule wages while their masters earned some $2.5 million and lived a luxurious lifestyle. Reporting restrictions were lifted Friday, allowing details to be published.
The group preyed on the homeless, former convicts and alcoholics in Poland and lured them to Britain with false promises of well-paid work. Some ended up being paid less than $1 for a day’s work and were held in squalid conditions.
Five men and three women originally from Poland have been convicted of modern day slavery offenses and money laundering. Victims reported being forced to wash in a canal because they had no access to fresh water, having to plug leaky toilets with their blankets and sheets, and getting food from soup kitchens and food banks because their wages were not sufficient.
Denmark
Officials charge 3 men for buying drones for IS
COPENHAGEN — Danish prosecutors have charged three men under Denmark’s anti-terror laws on suspicion of buying drones and components with the purpose of delivering them to the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq where they were to be used “in combat actions.”
Prosecutor Kristian Kirk says the three men, age 30, “deliberately and systematically obtained lots of small parts and components, which together could have become powerful weapons for terrorists.”
Kirk said Friday that the men — two of them Danish citizens — bought “hobby planes, drones and thermal cameras as well as components, tools and accessories” in Denmark between 2013 and 2017.
Venzuela
Maduro shows military might in grand parade
CARACAS — Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro oversaw a grand military parade to mark the country’s independence day Friday, reveling in his might as commander in chief as the embattled socialist leader comes under mounting criticism for using brutal tactics to crush his opponents.
Maduro applauded and pumped his fist as soldiers marched past, tanks rolled by and fighter jets streaked overhead at a Caracas military base. A unit of camouflaged special forces, guns drawn, shouted their loyalty as they paraded by the presidential reviewing stand.
“We look to the heavens, asking for peace,” Maduro said. “All the while our military exercises play out. We plead to God with our missiles pointed.”
Turkey
Official: Two killed in explosion in car
ANKARA — A bomb went off in a car near Turkey’s border with Syria on Friday, killing two Syrians who were inside the vehicle, Turkey’s interior minister said. A third Syrian was injured.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the explosion appeared to be terror-linked.
The blast occurred inside a car about 750 yards from a local government office in the border town of Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Anadolu Agency said.
