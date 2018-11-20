IRAQ
Military: Airstrikes kill 40 IS fighters
BAGHDAD — The Iraqi military says it has killed 40 Islamic State militants in airstrikes in Syria.
The joint operations command said in a statement its F-16 jets struck IS positions in their pocket in eastern Syria twice on Tuesday, destroying a base and an arms warehouse in the villages of Sousa and Baghous.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says at least 16 IS fighters were killed in the strikes.
HAITI
Gov’t corruption spurs violence, protests
PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti is facing a third day of protests and violence as anger grows over allegations of government corruption.
An Associated Press journalist saw a man who had been fatally shot in the head near the National Palace on Tuesday. It wasn’t clear who shot him.
At least eight deaths have been reported in clashes between protesters and police. Among the dead is a police officer who was shot and burned to death by a gang on Monday. Three people also have been wounded, including two foreigners.
Schools and government offices remain closed and new scattered protests have been reported across the country.
AFRICA
Tutu awards prize to US shooting survivors
JOHANNESBURG — A group of young Americans who campaigned against gun violence after surviving a deadly shooting at their Florida school have received a prize from former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Tutu said in a statement Tuesday that the students showed that “children can move the world” and he compared the U.S. movement for gun control that they started to other big peace movements.
The Nobel laureate, who is 87 and has health problems, attended the ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa for the International Children’s Peace Prize, an initiative of the Netherlands-based KidsRights Foundation.
The prize went to David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin and Matt Deitsch, who were students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when 17 people were killed there on Valentine’s Day. A former student was arrested.
WEST BANK
Boycott threatened after Airbnb settlement ban
KFAR ADUMIM — Israel said Tuesday it would slap high taxes on vacation rental company Airbnb and encourage legal steps against the site over its decision to ban listings from West Bank settlements.
The threats of sanctions ramp up Israel’s fight against a global movement advocating for boycotts over the country’s treatment of the Palestinians. The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign, also known as BDS, has claimed a number of successes in recent years, leading Israel to identify it as a major threat.
Israeli Tourism Minister Yariv Levin called on Airbnb to reverse what he called a “discriminatory decision” and “disgraceful surrender” to the boycott movement, vowing that Israel would retaliate.
He also said the government would encourage hosts in West Bank settlements to sue the company to make it “pay” for its decision. Levin added that Israel would impose other restrictions on Airbnb’s operations in the country, without elaborating.
UNITED NATIONS
Enviro chief quits after allegations surface
U.N. environment chief Erik Solheim has resigned following widespread allegations of excessive expenses on official global travel.
The former Norwegian diplomat and environment minister announced Tuesday on the U.N. Environment Program’s website that he had received the final report of the audit of his official travel by the U.N.’s internal watchdog and was stepping down on Thursday.
The audit’s findings were not disclosed. But Britain’s The Guardian newspaper reported in September that a draft internal U.N. audit found Solheim spent almost $500,000 on air travel and hotels in just 22 months, and was away 80 percent of the time.
The Associated Press