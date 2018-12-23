Italy
Harnessed horse unearthed in ancient stable near Pompeii
ROME — Archaeologists have unearthed the petrified remains of a harnessed horse and saddle in the stable of an ancient villa in a Pompeii suburb.
Pompeii archaeological park head Massimo Osanna told Italian news agency ANSA that the villa belonged to a high-ranking military officer, perhaps a general, during ancient Roman times.
Osanna was quoted on Sunday as saying the remains of two or three other horses were also discovered.
The villa's terraces had views of the Bay of Naples and Capri island. The area was previously excavated, during the early 1900s, but later re-buried.
The volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius destroyed flourishing Pompeii, near present-day Naples, in 79 A.D.
Osanna says suffocating volcanic ash or boiling vapors killed the horses. He hopes the villa eventually will be open for public visits.
Israel
Warsaw ghetto uprising fighter Rotem dies at 94
JERUSALEM — Simcha Rotem, an Israeli Holocaust survivor who was among the last known Jewish fighters from the 1943 Warsaw ghetto uprising against the Nazis, has died. He was 94.
Rotem, who went by the underground nickname "Kazik," took part in the single greatest act of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust. Though guaranteed to fail, the Warsaw ghetto uprising symbolized a refusal to succumb to Nazi atrocities and inspired other resistance campaigns by Jews and non-Jews alike.
Rotem, who passed away Saturday after a long illness, helped save the last survivors of the uprising by smuggling them out of the burning ghetto through sewage tunnels. The Jewish fighters fought for nearly a month, fortifying themselves in bunkers and managing to kill 16 Nazis and wound nearly 100.
"This is a loss of a special character since Kazik was a real fighter, in the true sense of the word," said Avner Shalev, chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. "The challenge for all of us now is to continue giving meaning to remembrance without exemplary figures like Kazik."
Guatemala
Body of girl who died at US border returns home
GUATEMALA CITY — The body of a 7-year-old girl who died while in custody of the U.S. Border Patrol has arrived in her native Guatemala.
Jakelin Caal's cadaver was flown to Guatemala City's international airport Sunday afternoon and received by representatives of the country's Foreign Ministry.
No family members were on hand, but the body was to be driven by hearse to the department of Alta Verapaz to be handed over to relatives for mourning.
Caal and her father were traveling with a group of 163 migrants who arrived at the New Mexico border earlier this month. After they were in custody, the girl's father told an agent she was sick and vomiting.
She was ultimately flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, where she died the following day.
Russia
Criminal probe opened in mine fire that killed 9
MOSCOW — Rescue teams on Sunday found the bodies of nine construction workers who were trapped inside a burning potash mine in Russia's Ural Mountains, while Russian officials opened a criminal investigation of the accident.
A fire erupted Saturday at the mine operated by fertilizer company Uralkali in the Perm region east of Moscow. Uralkali said two teams of workers were doing maintenance work in the mine and operations had been suspended while they labored.
Officials said 17 construction workers were in when the fire broke out and eight of them were quickly evacuated. The blaze cut off access to nine other workers who were in a different section.
Russian news agencies quoted the rescue operation's headquarters as saying the rescue was refocused as an effort to recover the men's bodies. Seven bodies had been removed from the mine by Sunday evening.
The workers were trapped 1,200 feet underground, and it took several attempts before searchers could safely reach the site. Firefighters were unable to extinguish the blaze for more than 36 hours.
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged regional authorities and investigators to conduct a thorough probe into what happened inside the mine.
Afghanistan
President appoints Pakistan critics to 2 top posts
KABUL — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appointed hard-line opponents of neighboring Pakistan to two top security posts on Sunday, potentially complicating U.S. efforts to revive peace talks with the Taliban ahead of next summer's withdrawal of 7,000 American troops.
Ghani announced that Amrullah Saleh will be the next interior minister and Asadullah Khaleed will be defense minister. Both are former intelligence chiefs who have blamed Pakistan for the Taliban's resurgence in recent years and have even called for it to be declared a state sponsor of terror.
Afghanistan's parliament will have to approve the appointments.
Pakistan, which has influence over the Taliban, is taking part in the latest U.S. effort to revive the peace process. It was Pakistan that helped orchestrate last week's talks in the United Arab Emirates. Representatives of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan and the United States attended those talks with the Taliban. In a significant development, Afghanistan's national Security Adviser was also in the UAE and while he did not attend talks with the Taliban he met with Washington's Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who reportedly kept him informed of the discussions.
However, two high ranking officials in Kabul, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks, said Ghani was displeased that the Taliban refused to hold direct talks with the Afghan government in the UAE. The Taliban have repeatedly refused to talk to Kabul calling them American puppets.