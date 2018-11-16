China
BEIJING — A bishop who has resisted demands to join China’s Communist Party-controlled church body has been taken into custody, a Catholic news service reported, despite recent moves by Beijing and the Holy See toward reconciliation.
Asia News reported that Peter Shao Zhumin dropped out of sight several days ago but gave no details other than saying he had been subjected to “dozens of days of indoctrination as in the times of the Cultural Revolution,” a reference to Mao Zedong’s radical 1966-76 attack on traditional Chinese culture, religion and the intelligentsia.
Shao was appointed by the pope in 2016 and was posted to the southeastern city of Wenzhou, which has a large Christian community. Officials reached Friday by phone at the local religious affairs bureau, its department regulating the Catholic church and police headquarters said they had no knowledge of Shao’s situation and refused to give their names.
Asked about the matter, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying offered no information on Shao’s disappearance but reiterated Beijing’s hopes for better ties with the Holy See.
India
NEW DELHI — A cyclone hit the coast of southern India on Friday, killing at least 13 people, damaging homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 80,000 residents.
Cyclone Gaja blew ashore in Tamil Nadu state with heavy rains and winds of 55 miles per hour, said Narendra Kumar, a National Disaster Response Force official. The storm weakened after coming onshore.
People living in low-lying areas had been taken to more than 470 relief centers in six districts, and fishermen were warned to stay away from the sea.
France
VERSAILLES — In a historic vote, more than 50 nations unanimously approved an overhaul of the international measurement system that underpins global trade and other human endeavors, uniting Friday behind new definitions for the kilogram and other units in a way they fail to do on many other issues.
Scientists, for whom the update represented decades of work, clapped, cheered and even wept as delegates gathered in Versailles one by one said “yes” or “oui” to the change, hailed as a revolution in how humanity measures and quantifies its world.
The redefinition of the kilogram, the globally approved unit of mass, was the most hotly anticipated change. For more than a century, the kilogram has been defined as the mass of a cylinder of platinum-iridium alloy kept in a high-security vault in France. That artefact, nicknamed “Le Grand K,” has been the world’s sole true kilogram since 1889.
Now, with the vote, the kilogram and all of the other main measurement units will be defined using numerical values that fit handily onto a wallet card. Those numbers were read to the national delegates before they voted. The update will take effect May 20.
Nobel prize winner William Phillips called the update “the greatest revolution in measurement since the French revolution,” which ushered in the metric system of meters and kilograms.
Cambodia
PHNOM PENH — The last surviving leaders of the Khmer Rouge regime that ruled Cambodia in the 1970s, when their reign of terror was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people, were convicted Friday by an international tribunal of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan were top leaders in a regime that forced residents out of the cities into the countryside, where they labored under brutal conditions in giant agricultural cooperatives and work projects. The communist Khmer Rouge, under the leadership of the late Pol Pot, sought to eliminate all traces of what they saw as corrupt bourgeois life, destroying most religious, financial and social institutions.
Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan were sentenced by the U.N.-assisted court to life in prison, the same punishment they are already serving after being convicted in a previous trial for crimes against humanity connected with forced transfers of people and mass disappearances. Cambodia has no death penalty.
Nuon Chea, 92, was considered the Khmer Rouge’s main ideologist and Pol Pot’s right-hand man, and Khieu Samphan, 87, served as the head of state, presenting a moderate veneer as the public face for the highly secretive group.
Dissent under Khmer Rouge rule was usually met with death, and even the group’s loyalists faced torture and execution as the radical experiment at revolution failed, with blame cast about its ranks for alleged sabotage.
Wire reports