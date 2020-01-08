Around the world

Australia
Storms bring relief, danger to wildfires
CANBERRA — Thunderstorms and showers brought some relief for firefighters battling deadly wildfires across Australia’s drought-parched east coast Wednesday but also raised concerns that lightning will spark more fires before dangerous hot and windy conditions return.
Around 2,300 firefighters in New South Wales state were making the most of relatively benign conditions by frantically consolidating containment lines around more than 110 blazes and patrolling for lightning strikes, state Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.
“Unfortunately with lightning strikes, it’s not always the next day they pop up,” Fitzsimmons told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“They can smolder around in trees and in root systems for a couple of days and pop up under drier, hotter conditions, so we are very mindful of that as we head into Friday,” he added.
Libya
Leaders of Turkey, Russia urge cease-fire
Turkey and Russia called for a Jan. 12 cease-fire in war-torn Libya on Wednesday while European Union officials intensified diplomatic efforts to cool tensions in the North African nation by holding talks with its prime minister.
In a related diplomatic push in Rome, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte met with Libya’s Gen. Khalifa Hifter, whose eastern-based forces have launched a fresh offensive against Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj’s U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the Jan. 12 cease-fire after the two met in Istanbul.
“Seeking a military solution to the ongoing conflict in Libya only causes further suffering and deepens the divisions among Libyans. Securing an immediate cease-fire is the foremost priority to start an inclusive intra-Libyan political process under U.N. auspices,” Erdogan and Putin said in a joint statement.
France
Body found in landing gear when plane lands
PARIS — The body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear of an Air France flight from Ivory Coast to Paris, the airline said Wednesday.
The lifeless body was found after Flight 703 left Abidjan on Tuesday and landed at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline said in a statement, expressing its “deepest sympathy and compassion for this human tragedy.”
A French police official said the victim was a young African who hasn’t yet been identified, and that an investigation is underway. Such stowaway attempts are extremely rare, and nearly impossible to survive, the official said.
Afghanistan
Official: Military helicopter crash kills 2
KABUL — An Afghan military helicopter crashed Wednesday in the country’s western Farah province, killing the two pilots on board, a defense ministry official said.
The Mi-35 chopper crashed around 11 a.m. in the district of Pur Chaman, said Rohullah Ahmadzai, the ministry’s spokesman. The helicopter was en route from the provincial capital, the city of Farah, to the district headquarters when it went down, he said, adding that a technical problem caused the crash. An investigation was underway.
In November, two U.S. service members were killed when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The U.S. military at the time said preliminary reports did not indicate it was caused by enemy fire, though the Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter — a claim the U.S military dismissed as false.
Wire reports