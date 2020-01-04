Around the world

Libya
Airstrike kills 16 at military academy
An airstrike slammed into a military academy in the capital, Tripoli, on Saturday, killing at least 16 people, most of them students, health authorities said.
Malek Merset, a spokesman with the Tripoli-based health ministry, told The Associated Press that the airstrike took place in the capital’s Hadaba area, just south of the city center where fighting has been raging for months.
He said the strike also wounded at least 37 others, who were taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.
Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter and an array of militias loosely allied with the weak but U.N.-supported government that holds the capital.
Burkina Faso
14 civilians on bus killed in explosion
OUAGADOUGOU — At least 14 civilians, mostly students, died Saturday after their bus hit an explosive device on a northwestern road on the way back from a school break, according to a local official.
At least four others were injured in the explosion on the Tougan axis in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, according to regional communications director Moumoula Arsene Kayaba.
The ages of the students wasn’t immediately known.
Saturday’s attack came after gendarmeries on Friday killed at least a dozen gunmen who had attacked their units in Inata in the Soum province, according to a statement by Burkina Faso’s armed forces.
Cambodia
2 more bodies found in collapsed building
PHNOM PENH — Search and rescue teams in Cambodia found two more bodies Saturday in the rubble of a collapsed building in the coastal province of Kep, raising the death toll in the disaster to seven, officials said.
By Saturday morning, 18 people had been rescued, injured but alive, and crowds watched in the afternoon as two more survivors were pulled out and rushed to ambulances more than 20 hours after the accident.
Kep provincial authorities said that in addition to the seven people who died, 20 were injured in the disaster.
The website of the National Police reported that the Cambodian couple who owned the property and hired the construction workers were detained by provincial police for questioning Saturday.
China
Top mainland official in Hong Kong replaced
BEIJING — China replaced its top official in Hong Kong on Saturday, state media said, as anti-government protests in the semiautonomous territory enter their eighth month.
Luo Huining, the former Communist Party chief for Shanxi province, has been appointed to head China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
He replaced Wang Zhimin, who had assumed office in September 2017. Xinhua did not give a reason for the change.
The protests, which began in early June, have turned violent at times, with hard-line demonstrators clashing with police. The violence has eased somewhat in the past month, but sporadic clashes have continued.
Austria
Green delegates vote to join ruling coalition
Members of the Green party voted Saturday to join a new government led by conservative former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, clearing the final hurdle for a previously untested left-right alliance at the national level.
A clear 93% majority of Green delegates backed the coalition pact that was already approved by their party leadership and Kurz’s Austrian People’s Party earlier this week. Out of 264 delegates, 246 voted in favor of the pact with only 15 voting against or abstaining.
Werner Kogler, the leader of the Greens, had urged delegates to put aside concerns about entering into a coalition with Kurz’s conservatives and recognize the opportunity to achieve progress on issues such as cutting child poverty, increasing government transparency and combating climate change. He noted that months of negotiations with the People’s Party had already produced a plan for a 2021 tax reform that emphasizes environmental protection.
“Big, fat, stinking diesel SUVs are going to get more expensive,” Kogler told the party meeting in Salzburg, citing the current wildfires in distant Australia as an example of natural disasters already being fueled by climate change.
