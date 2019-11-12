Mexico
Pirate attack leaves 2 Italians wounded
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican navy says two Italian crew members were wounded in an attack by armed assailants who boarded their ship in the Gulf of Mexico.
The pirate attack was apparently carried out by several armed men who approached the Italian-flagged ship Rema in two fishing boats.
The Mexican navy said Tuesday that one Italian suffered a blow to the head, and the other was shot. It did not comment on their condition.
The navy says it dispatched a fast boat to the site of the attack late Monday off the coast of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.
The southern Gulf of Mexico has seen an increasing number of pirate attacks on oil platforms and boats in recent years.
Afghanistan
2 abducted professors are called part of swap
KABUL — President Ashraf Ghani announced Tuesday that his government has released three prominent Taliban figures in an effort to get the insurgents to free two university professors — an American and an Australian — they abducted three years ago.
At a press event broadcast live on state television, Ghani told the nation that the “conditional release” was a very hard decision he felt he had to make in the interest of the Afghan people.
The announcement comes at a sensitive time for Ghani, as U.S. President Trump halted talks between the U.S. and the Taliban in September, after a particularly deadly spate of Taliban attacks, including a Kabul suicide bombing that killed a U.S. soldier.
Also, the future of Ghani’s government is in doubt as the results from the Sept. 28 presidential elections have not been released yet. Preliminary results are expected Nov. 14.
Bolivia
Morales’ supporters demand his return
LA PAZ — Evo Morales, who sought to transform Bolivia as its first indigenous president, flew to exile in Mexico on Tuesday as thousands of his supporters clamored for his return in the streets of the Bolivian capital.
Military fighter jets repeatedly flew over La Paz in a show of force that infuriated Morales loyalists who were blocked by security forces from marching to the main square.
“We’re not afraid!” shouted demonstrators, who believe the ouster of Morales following massive protests was a coup d’etat as well as an act of discrimination against Bolivia’s indigenous communities.
South Africa
Special gin is infused with elephant dung
MOSSEL BAY — The makers of a South African gin infused with elephant dung swear their use of the animal’s excrement is no gimmick.
The creators of Indlovu Gin, Les and Paula Ansley, stumbled across the idea a year ago after learning that elephants eat a variety of fruits and flowers and yet digest less than a third of it.
After about five sizable bags of dung are collected for a batch of 3,000 to 4,000 bottles of the gin, the droppings are dried and crumbled, then washed to remove dirt and sand.
Eventually only the remains of the fruits, flowers, leaves and bark eaten by the elephants are left behind. Those botanicals are then sterilized and dried again and placed in an airing cupboard.
Think of it like a “spice cupboard,” Ansley said. Eventually, the remains are infused in the gin.
Wire reports