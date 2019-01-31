Venezuela
Guaido’s order to police: Leave my family alone
CARACAS — The Venezuelan opposition leader challenging Nicolas Maduro’s claim to the presidency warned officers from a feared state security unit Thursday to stay away from his family after he accused them of showing up at his apartment in a tense brush with the very force he is trying to persuade to switch allegiance and back him.
A visibly flustered but determined Juan Guaido told a crowd gathered at a university that members of a special police unit known for its brutal tactics had gone to his high-rise apartment in a middle-class neighborhood of Caracas while his 20-month-old daughter was inside.
“I hold you responsible for anything that might happen to my baby,” the 35-year-old lawmaker said as his wife stood beside him.
He rushed home and emerged an hour later holding his smiling daughter, named for Francisco de Miranda, a Venezuelan patriot who paved the way for Venezuela’s independence, and described how four agents from the police’s Special Action Force had arrived at the building and asked security guards stationed there for his wife.
“Children are sacred,” he admonished the agents as a crowd of supporters applauded. “Wives are sacred. So don’t cross that red line.”
Turkey
US hopes Turkey shuns Russian defense system
ISTANBUL — A senior U.S. official said Thursday that Washington hopes Turkey will choose the Patriot air defense system over a Russian system that has raised NATO concerns.
Turkey has pledged to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system, with deliveries starting in 2019. The American official said the U.S. wants to offer Turkey “as real, as credible and as urgent alternative as possible.”
In December, the U.S. approved the possible sale of the Patriot system for an estimated $3.5 billion. The official said the U.S. believed the Patriot would be more in Turkey’s and NATO’s interests.
Relations have been tested by Turkey’s insistence on buying the Russian system, which the U.S. says poses a risk to U.S. F-35 fighter jets.
Poland
Meat from sick cows exported to EU nations
WARSAW — Thousands of pounds of meat from sick cows who were slaughtered illegally in Poland were exported to 10 other European Union countries, the country’s top veterinary official said Thursday.
Pawel Niemczuk said about 5,500 pounds of the meat was exported to Finland, Hungary, Estonia, Romania, Sweden, France, Spain, Lithuania, Portugal and Slovakia..
Meat from sick cows also went to 20 sales locations in Poland but has since been recalled, he said.
Switzerland
Orangutan paternity test reveals surprise
A paternity test on a baby orangutan has come back with a surprising result.
Basel Zoo in northwestern Switzerland said Thursday the test showed 5-month-old Padma was not fathered by the male in her enclosure.
Researchers at Basel University’s forensic laboratory compared Padma’s DNA to that of Budi, a 14-year-old male living in the same enclosure as the baby’s mother, Maja. They found it didn’t match Budi’s DNA. Instead, it matched 18-year-old orangutan Vendel, who lives in the next enclosure.
It appears that for Maja and Vendel, the dominant male at Basel Zoo, the dividing fence was no obstacle to some monkey business.
