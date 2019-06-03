United Kingdom
12th century chess piece found, could fetch $1.2M
LONDON — A chess piece purchased for a few pounds by an antiques dealer in Scotland in 1964 has been identified as one of the 900-year-old Lewis Chessmen, among the greatest artifacts of the Viking era.
Sotheby’s auction house said Monday that the chess piece is expected to bring between $670,000 and $1.26 million at an auction next month.
The Lewis Chessmen are intricate, expressive chess pieces in the form of Norse warriors, carved from walrus ivory in the 12th century.
A hoard of 93 pieces was discovered in 1831 on Scotland’s Isle of Lewis. It is now held in both the British Museum in London and the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh — but five of the chess pieces were missing.
The 3½-inch piece to be auctioned July 2, the equivalent of a rook, is the first of the missing chessmen to be identified. It was passed down to the family of the antiques dealer, who did not realize its significance.
Russia
Officials demand Tinder give user data to secret services
MOSCOW — Russia is requiring dating app Tinder to hand over data on its users — including messages — to the national intelligence agencies, part of the country’s widening crackdown on internet freedoms.
The communications regulator said Monday that Tinder was included on a list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.
Tinder, an app where people looking for dates swipe left or right on the profiles of other users to reject or accept them, will have to cooperate with Russian authorities or face being completely blocked in the country. The rule would apply to any user’s data that goes through Russian servers, including messages to other people on the app.
Tinder, which is based in West Hollywood, California, said Monday that it has registered to be compliant with Russian authorities, but added that it has “not handed over any data to their government.” But the company did not say whether it plans to do so in the future.
India
Pilots spot 5 bodies in hunt for missing Himalaya climbers
Indian air force pilots have spotted five bodies in the Indian Himalayas while searching for eight mountain climbers who have been missing for a week.
District Magistrate Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogdande says the bodies were found Monday before a rescue operation in the northern state of Uttarakhand was suspended because of heavy snowfall and high winds.
Jogdande said an operation to find the other three mountaineers will resume Tuesday. He said officials are consulting the Indian army on how to retrieve the bodies.
The eight-member expedition set out to scale a 21,250-foot peak and had last been in touch with base camp on May 26. Contact was lost after an avalanche.
Mexico
Head of rights commission criticizes president’s priorities
MEXICO CITY — The head of Mexico’s governmental National Human Rights Commission broadly criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday, saying human rights don’t appear to be a priority for his administration.
López Obrador has angered rights groups by cutting funding for non-governmental organizations and criticizing watchdog agencies, some newspapers and journalists, accusing them of being allied with conservatives.
Commission President Luis Gonzalez said in a speech that López Obrador’s austerity drive could hurt health care and that his criticism of regulatory agencies and independent voices threaten human rights.
Argentina
Thousands march, protest violence against women
BUENOS AIRES — Thousands of Argentines took to the streets nationwide Monday to protest violence against women.
The marches coincided with the fourth anniversary of the founding of the activist group Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less, which fights gender-based violence and has spread to other countries. Ni Una Menos was created by 20 artists, journalists and activists in 2015 after outrage over a brutal string of murders. They began by organizing public readings about violence against women with family members of victims.