Iran
US to designate Iran Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
The Trump administration is preparing to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard a "foreign terrorist organization," an unprecedented move against a national armed force that could have widespread implications for U.S. personnel and policy in the Middle East and elsewhere.
Officials informed of the step said an announcement was expected Monday, after a monthslong escalation in the administration's rhetoric against Iran, its support for militia groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, as well as anti-Israel groups in the region and beyond.
It would be the first such designation by any American administration of an entire foreign government entity, although portions of the Guard, notably its elite Quds Force, have been targeted previously by the United States.
Two U.S. officials and a congressional aide confirmed the planned move. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, seemed to anticipate the designation, saying in a tweet Sunday aimed at President Donald Trump that Trump "should know better than to be conned into another US disaster."
The designation, planning for which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes with sanctions, including freezes on assets the Guard may have in U.S. jurisdictions and a ban on Americans doing business with it or providing material support for its activities.
In Lebanon, the designation could further restrict with whom U.S. officials can interact. The Guard has close ties to Hezbollah, which is part of the Lebanese government. Hezbollah is already designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Its presence in Lebanon's parliament and executive branch have forced the U.S. to avoid any contact with Hezbollah members even as the U.S. continues to provide assistance to and works with the Lebanese army.
Uganda
Police: Kidnapped US woman and driver are freed
KAMPALA — Ugandan police said on Sunday they had rescued an American woman and her driver who had been kidnapped by gunmen in a national park.
The two "are in good health" and "in the safe hands" of security officials, police said in a Twitter update.
Although authorities provided no details about how the rescue operation was carried out, a government spokesman said on Twitter that the kidnappers had taken their victims to Congo, where the two were rescued by the security forces.
The kidnappers "have escaped and operations continue," Ofwono Opondo said.
Ugandan security teams had been hunting down gunmen who had demanded a $500,000 ransom after kidnapping the American, Kim Endicott, and her Ugandan guide in a national park popular with tourists.
They were ambushed on April 2 in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan authorities.
Russia
Lawyer: Crime figure charged in lawmaker's killing
MOSCOW — The lawyer for an imprisoned Russian organized crime figure says the man has been charged in the 1998 assassination of reformist lawmaker Galina Starovoitova.
Starovoitova, a prominent liberal member of the national parliament, was gunned down outside her St. Petersburg residence.
Four people were convicted of taking part in the slaying or organizing it, but who ordered the assassination wasn't determined.
Russian news agencies quoted attorney Konstantin Kuzminikh on Sunday as saying a client of his has also been charged in the killing.
The St. Petersburg news site Fontanka reported that the charged man, Vladimir Barsukov, allegedly expressed a desire for Starovoitova to die.
Barsukov has been behind bars since 2007 and is serving sentences for murder, extortion, fraud and money laundering.
Denmark
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded; gangs suspected
HELSINKI — Danish police say a 20-year-old man has died and at least four people have been injured in an outbreak of gunfire north of Copenhagen in what appears to be a clash between criminal gangs.
Police said the shootings in the suburban neighborhood of Rungsted late Saturday have led to the arrest of 14 people after raids in several areas.
Spokesman Lau Thygssen of the Copenhagen regional police told Danish broadcaster TV2 that those involved in the gunfire were "younger men aged about 20-27 years and we think they have gang relations."
The injured were rushed to a hospital. Police are investigating the deadly clash.