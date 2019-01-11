Venezuela
hghghghg hgh ghg hgh ghg hghggh
CARACAS — The head of Venezuela’s opposition-run congress said Friday that he’s prepared to step into the nation’s presidency temporarily to replace Nicolas Maduro, whose inauguration has been rejected as illegitimate by most countries in the hemisphere.
National Assembly President Juan Guaido made the statement to an energized crowd blocking a busy Caracas street a day after Maduro’s inauguration to a second term.
“Guaido for president!” the crowd chanted. “Out with Maduro!”
Guaido said he would need support from the public, the armed forces and the international community before trying to form a transitional government to hold new elections to replace Maduro.
Congo
hghghghg hgh ghg hgh ghg hghggh
KINSHASA — Congo runner-up Martin Fayulu said Friday he will file a court challenge to the presidential election results, while his opposition coalition asserted he actually received 61 percent of the vote according to the findings of the influential Catholic Church’s observers.
A businessman and vocal campaigner against Congo’s widespread corruption, Fayulu accuses outgoing President Joseph Kabila of making a backroom deal with the surprise declared winner, largely untested opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi.
The Catholic Church, the rare authority that many Congolese find trustworthy, has said its 40,000 election observers in all polling stations found a different winner from the official results but it has not given details. Diplomats briefed on the findings say they found Fayulu won easily.
The church’s findings showed Tshisekedi received just 18 percent of the vote, just ahead of ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, Fayulu’s coalition asserted.
Romania
hghghghg hgh ghg hgh ghg hghggh
BUCHAREST — European Union officials are working with Britain on ways to help Prime Minister Theresa May avoid a no-deal British departure from the bloc, although an EU leader insisted Friday that his helping hand won’t include any renegotiation of the Brexit divorce deal.
As speculation grew that Britain might have to delay its exit from the bloc beyond the March 29 deadline, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said “we are checking with Downing Street what the clarifications could amount to” that might help May get her Brexit deal approved by Britain’s Parliament next week.
But, Juncker added: “They should not be confused with a renegotiation.”
Myanmar
hghghghg hgh ghg hgh ghg hghggh
YANGON — A court in Myanmar on Friday rejected the appeal of two Reuters journalists convicted of violating the country’s Official Secrets Act during their reporting on the country’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, maintaining the seven-year prison terms they were sentenced to last year.
Judge Aung Naing of the Yangon High Court said in his ruling that lawyers for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo failed to submit enough evidence to prove they were innocent. Neither man was in court for the ruling.
The conviction has drawn condemnation from rights groups, Western governments and global press associations and has raised questions about press freedom in Myanmar as it transitions from decades of military rule.
Wire reports