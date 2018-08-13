Poland
3 WWII bombs removed from Baltic Sea resort in Poland
WARSAW — More than 2,000 people were evacuated Monday while Polish navy experts removed three World War II bombs from the Baltic Sea bed at the vacation resort of Kolobrzeg.
The spokesman for the local navy unit, Jacek Kwiatkowski, said the bombs were hoisted out of the sea and onto a special truck and were taken to a test range for a controlled detonation.
Each bomb weighed about 660 pounds and their impact radius was estimated at 1.2 miles. Two other metal objects found at the site turned out to be parts of an old anchor and some scrap metal.
Dariusz Trzeciak, a Kolobrzeg city official, said about 2,000 residents and 200 vacationers were evacuated in their own cars or in buses. They were later allowed to return.
Kolobrzeg, which was part of Germany during the war, was the site of fierce fighting in the war’s last phase.
Mexico
Lopez Obrador expands plan for Yucatan tourist train
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president-elect announced an even more ambitious proposal for a train on the Yucatan peninsula Monday that would link nearly all the region’s main tourist draws and cost double or more than the previously announced figure.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had campaigned on building the tourist train from the beach resort city of Cancun down through Tulum and to the Mayan ruins of Palenque, 520 miles to the southwest.
The new plan adds a western spur that could stop in the cities of Campeche, Merida and Valladolid — the latter near the famed ruins of Chichen Itza — and ultimately complete the circuit in Cancun.
Lopez Obrador said the “Mayan train” would cost between $6 billion and $8 billion, compared with the previous figure of $3.2 billion. He said it would be financed over six years through both public and private investment, including tourism taxes that currently net about $370 million a year.
What was to be 560 miles of track would rise to about 930 miles, and would be completed in four years “at the latest,” he said. Most of the route lies on land already owned by the federal government.
Israel
Israel detains prominent Jewish-American critic at airport
JERUSALEM — A prominent Jewish-American commentator who has been critical of Israel’s policies said Monday that he was detained by Israeli airport authorities and interrogated about his political views before he was allowed to enter the country.
The questioning of Peter Beinart was the latest in a string of incidents in which Jewish critics of Israel have been interrogated about their politics by border officials. The Israeli government called the incident a mistake.
Beinart, a contributor to The Atlantic, CNN and the Israeli daily Haaretz, considers himself a supporter of Israel, but has been an outspoken critic of the government’s hard-line policies toward the Palestinians and close alliance with President Trump.
In an interview, Beinart said he was pulled aside when he arrived with his family on Sunday to attend a relative’s bat mitzvah.
Beinart said he was sent to a small room where a security official asked about his political activities and whether he was involved in groups that advocate violence, threaten democracy or promote anarchy.
Beinart said he was then asked about his participation in a nonviolent West Bank protest two years ago. He said the interview ended after he said he would not be joining any protests on his current visit. He was released after calling a well-known Israeli human rights lawyer. In all, he said he was held for over an hour.
Tunisia
Leader backs equal inheritance rights for women
TUNIS — Tunisia’s president promised Monday to submit a bill to parliament soon that aims to give women equal inheritance rights with men, as debate over the topic of inheritance reverberated around the Muslim world.
In a speech marking Women’s Day in Tunisia, President Beji Caid Essebsi said he wants to submit the proposal “as soon as possible,” probably when parliament resumes in October.
The current system, which is based on Islamic Shariah law, generally grants daughters only half the inheritance given to sons, and is standard practice in most Muslim countries.
Many Muslim clerics see the inheritance rules as enshrined in the Quran, Islam’s holy book.
Since independence from France in 1956, Tunisia has been a standard-bearer in the Muslim world for women’s rights. Last month, a woman from Tunisia’s moderate Islamic party was elected mayor of Tunis, the capital, the first time a woman has held the post.
Japan
Suspect steals sneakers, flees police station
TOKYO — Japanese police have launched a massive manhunt for a robbery and rape suspect who fled from a police station after reportedly stealing an officer’s sneakers.
Junya Hida fled Sunday from a consultation room at the Tondabayashi police station in Osaka after meeting his lawyer, and was still at large a day later, local police said Monday.
Police placed the 30-year-old suspect on a nationwide wanted list and deployed 3,000 officers to search for him.
Hida, who was not handcuffed, apparently forced open an acrylic panel that separated detainees from an area for visitors and then escaped, police said.
Hida reportedly stole a policeman’s sneakers before escaping from the second-floor consultation room, leaving behind his sandals. He had been detained at the police station for two months on charges of rape, robbery and other crimes, officials said.
Duty officers, who customarily are not present during consultations, were unaware of his disappearance until they checked the room almost two hours after the lawyer left.