Turkey
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s official news agency says three people have been arrested for alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting at the U.S. Embassy last month.
Anadolu news agency said a court ordered them to be jailed pending trial. Three others who had been detained were released on Saturday under judicial control, requiring them to regularly check in with authorities.
Shots were fired embassy in Ankara from a moving car early on Aug. 20. Three of the six bullets hit the embassy gate and a reinforced window. No one was injured
The regional governor’s office says two of those arrested were detained the day of the shooting and confessed. It identified them as Ahmet Celiktan and Osman Gundas. They were placed in a high security prison with the third suspect, Ersin Bayram.
Vatican City
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Saturday called for concrete action to combat the “emergency” of plastics littering seas and oceans, lamenting the lack of effective regulation to protect the world’s waters.
Building on his papacy’s concern for the environment, Francis issued a message aimed at galvanizing Christians and others to commit to saving what he hails as the “impressive and marvelous,” God-given gift of the “great waters and all they contain.”
“Sadly, all too often many efforts fail due to the lack of effective regulation and means of control, particularly with regard to the protection of marine areas beyond national confines,” the pope wrote.
“We cannot allow our seas and oceans to be littered by endless fields of floating plastic,” Francis said. “Here, too, our active commitment is needed to confront this emergency.”
Israel
JERUSALEM — Singer Lana Del Rey has canceled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian boycott activists.
In a Twitter message late Friday, Del Rey says she is delaying “until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans.” It wasn’t clear whether it was a direct response to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement’s boycott call. Still, it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts.
Del Rey was to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.
BDS urges businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel. It says it’s a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian cause. But Israel says it masks a more far-reaching aim to delegitimize or destroy the Jewish state.
Germany
BERLIN — Nine people have been injured in a blaze at an oil refinery in Bavaria, and another 1,800 people living close by were temporarily evacuated.
Police said the fire spread quickly after a loud detonation was heard early Saturday in the southern German town of Vohburg an der Donau. A huge smoke cloud could be seen miles away.
Residents were evacuated because of possibly toxic fumes. Air tests later showed it was safe for people to return to their homes.
The German news agency dpa reported all nine injured were Bayernoil refinery employees. It said some 400 fire fighters and police were on the ground to help extinguish the fire.
Wire reports