Malaysia
Indonesian woman freed 2 years after killing of Kim Jong Nam
SHAH ALAM — One of two women accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother by smearing VX nerve agent on his face was freed after two years of detention Monday when Malaysian prosecutors unexpectedly dropped the murder charge against her.
Indonesian Siti Aisyah and her Vietnamese co-defendant, Doan Thi Huong, have said they thought they were taking part in a prank for a TV show.
Prosecutors did not give any reason for the remarkable retreat in their case against Aisyah in the killing of Kim Jong Nam at a busy Kuala Lumpur airport terminal.
Indonesia's government had lobbied repeatedly for her release. Vietnam has pushed less hard on behalf of Huong, and recently hosted leader Kim Jong Un for an official visit and a summit with President Donald Trump.
Mexico
Inmates shipped out of last island penal colony
MEXICO CITY — Mexico said Monday it has transferred all the inmates from the infamous Isla Marias prison, the last island penal colony in a hemisphere once dotted with remote island jails like the one depicted in the movie "Papillon."
About 584 of the prisoners have been moved to mainland jails in the northern border state of Coahuila, and 68 were taken elsewhere or released.
The federal government said Monday that 88 visitors — 16 of whom lived there — were also flown out aboard 21 flights starting Friday. The wives of six inmates and 10 of their children had lived on the island for years.
Families were allowed to live with some of the mostly low-risk inmates at the some of the five camps scattered throughout the main island.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the islands will be turned into a cultural and environmental education center. The four islands — only one of which is inhabited — are located 70 miles off the Pacific coast of Nayarit state.
Ethiopia
Greek passenger stopped at gate from boarding doomed flight
A Greek man who narrowly missed the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed Sunday said he had argued with ground staff in Addis Ababa to try to get on the plane after reaching the gate minutes too late.
"I saw the last passengers going through, but the gate had already closed. I complained, in the usual way when that kind of thing happens. But they were very kind and placed me on another flight," Antonis Mavropoulos told Greece's private Skai Television, speaking via Skype from Nairobi.
Mavropoulos, who runs a recycling company and lives in Athens, was traveling to Kenya to attend an environmental conference and changed planes in Addis Ababa.
"I'm slowly coming to terms with what happened and how close it came. On the other hand, I'm also very upset — I'm shattered — for those who were lost," he said in the interview Monday. "To be honest, I didn't get much sleep last night."