Great Britain
UK Parliament rejects alternatives to May’s Brexit deal
LONDON — Lawmakers seeking a way out of the country’s Brexit morass on Monday rejected four alternatives to the government’s unpopular European Union divorce deal that would have softened or even halted Britain’s departure.
With just 12 days until the U.K. must come up with a new plan or crash out of the bloc in chaos, the House of Commons threw out four options designed to replace Prime Minister Theresa May’s thrice-rejected Brexit deal — though in some cases by a whisker.
The result leaves May’s Conservative government facing difficult and risky choices. It can gamble on a fourth attempt to push May’s unloved deal through Parliament, let Britain tumble out of the bloc without a deal, or roll the dice by seeking a snap election to shake up Parliament.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the government would continue to seek support for a “credible” plan for leaving the EU.
May has summoned her Cabinet for a marathon meeting Tuesday to thrash out the options. The prime minister, who is renowned for her dogged determination, could try to bring her Brexit agreement back for a fourth time later this week.
Monday’s votes revealed a preference among lawmakers for a softer form of Brexit — but not a majority to make it happen.
The narrowest defeat — 276 votes to 273 — was for a plan to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU, guaranteeing smooth and tariff-free trade in goods. A motion that went further, calling for Britain to stay in the EU’s borderless single market for both goods and services, was defeated 282-261.
Mozambique
Officials race to contain 1,000 cholera cases
BEIRA= — Mozambican and international health workers raced Monday to contain a cholera outbreak in the cyclone-hit city of Beira and surrounding areas, where the number of cases has jumped to more than 1,000.
One person has died of cholera, while 97 patients remain in treatment centers, with the others released, Mozambique’s health director Ussein Isse announced. The new figures are an indication that cholera is spreading but is being brought under control, health workers say.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there is also a high risk of the spread of infectious diseases including those caused by insects like mosquitoes, with 276 malaria cases also reported in cyclone-affected areas,.
The overall cyclone death toll in Mozambique has risen to 518. With 259 deaths in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi, the three-nation death toll from Cyclone Idai now stands at more than 830. Authorities warn the tolls are preliminary as receding flood waters will expose more bodies.
Dujarric said more than 140,000 people in Mozambique are sheltering in 161 sites, including schools and community centers.
He said 11 emergency treatment centers for cholera victims have been established in Beira and other locations and nine are operational.
Spain
Dozens of Civil War victims reburied 80 years later
PAMPLONA — Marking eight decades since the end of the Spanish Civil War, the remains of 46 unidentified victims of the conflict have been reburied in the northern city of Pamplona.
More than 500,000 people died in the 1936-1939 war between rebel nationalist forces led by Gen. Francisco Franco and defenders of the short-lived Spanish republic.
Franco declared victory on April 1, 1939 and ruled with an iron fist until his death in 1975. Around 114,000 victims from the war and his dictatorship remain unidentified.
Those buried on Monday had been exhumed from mass graves by relatives’ associations with local governments’ funding. DNA tests are still inconclusive.
Spain’s Socialist government has promised a national plan to carry out exhumations if they stay in power in an election later this month.
Poland
‘Harry Potter’ books burned at Catholic parish
WARSAW — Priests at a Catholic parish in northern Poland have drawn criticism after they burned books, including from the “Harry Potter” series, and other items that their owners said had evil forces.
Images from the burning at Gdansk’s Mother of Church parish on Sunday were posted on Facebook by Catholic foundation SMS z Nieba (SMS from Heaven,) which uses unconventional means to carry out its religious work.
In the pictures, flames are consuming an African wooden mask, a small Buddhist figure, figurines of elephants and books on personality and magic, as well as those by J.K. Rowling. They were all brought in by parishioners, who were encouraged by the priests to clear their homes of objects that had evil forces. Influential in Poland, the Catholic Church objects to “Harry Potter” books, which are international best-sellers, saying they promote sorcery.
In the photos, priests and altar boys can be seen watching the burning objects.
The foundation said the book burning was intended to alert parishioners to bad influences that it says come from magic and the occult.
Many comments under the Facebook postings condemned the book burning, recalling that also happened in Nazi Germany before World War II. Some said this taught hatred and asked if the next in line for burning were witches, like in the Middle Ages.
Syria
Aid group says 31 died fleeing after IS defeat
DERIK — An international aid group says 31 deaths were recorded in the final week of March among people making their way out of the last sliver of territory held by the Islamic State group and toward a camp for the displaced.
The International Rescue Committee says Monday the highest weekly death rate reflects the desperate conditions of the mostly women and children who left the village of Baghouz for al-Hol camp. The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announced the final defeat of IS on March 23.
The IRC says a total of 217 people died while evacuating Baghouz in the final weeks of the battle. Most were toddlers suffering from malnutrition. The camp holds 70,000 people.