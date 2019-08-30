China
Activists freed on bail; protest march banned
HONG KONG — Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and another core member of a pro-democracy group were granted bail after being charged with inciting people to join a protest in June, and authorities denied permission for a major march Saturday as they took what appears to be a harder line on this summer’s protests.
The organizers of the march on the fifth anniversary of a decision by China against allowing fully democratic elections for the leader of Hong Kong said they were calling it off after an appeals board denied permission. It was unclear whether some protesters would still demonstrate on their own.
The police commander of Hong Kong island, Kwok Pak Chung, appealed to people to stay away from any unauthorized rallies, warning that those caught could face a five-year jail term.
He told a daily news conference that he was aware of social media messages urging people to take strolls or hold rallies in the name of religion. Kwok urged the public to “make a clear break with all acts of violence and stay away from locations where violent clashes may take place.”
Yemen
Sweden official hoping to relaunch Y
emen talks
SANAA — Sweden’s foreign minister said Friday she was heading to the Middle East in an attempt to relaunch talks between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Margot Wallstrom told Swedish Radio that she wants to “speak with as many people as possible,” adding she will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan, and planned to meet officials from the United Nations. Wallstrom admitted a deal signed in December was “fragile.”
In December, both sides signed a U.N.-brokered peace deal in Stockholm, Sweden, under mounting international pressure to alleviate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Britain
PM Johnson is facing mounting challenges
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for part of the run-up to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline faces mounting legal and political challenges ahead of a weekend of planned street protests.
There are three ongoing court tests to Johnson’s plan, which he says is routine but which will shorten the time in which opponents in Parliament could seek to pass legislation blocking a disorderly “no deal” departure from the European Union.
A Scottish judge Friday declined to issue an immediate injunction to block the suspension of Parliament but set up a full hearing Tuesday on the legal bid launched by cross-party legislators determined to keep Parliament in session.
A separate case in London has also received the heavyweight backing of former Prime Minister John Major.
Iran
Iran still in violation of nuke deal, UN says
The U.N. atomic watchdog reported Friday that Iran remains in violation of limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and that its stockpile of low-enriched uranium is increasing.
In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium still exceeds the amount allowed by the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.
It also said Iran continues to enrich uranium up to 4.5%, above the 3.67% allowed.
Enriched uranium at the 3.67% level is enough for peaceful pursuits but is far below weapons-grade levels of 90%. At the 4.5% level, it is enough to help power Iran’s Bushehr reactor, the country’s only nuclear power plant.
Wire reports