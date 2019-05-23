Britain
May delays Brexit bill, faces pressure to quit
LONDON — Increasingly isolated, Prime Minister Theresa May backed down Thursday from plans to seek Parliament’s support for a Brexit bill already rejected by much of her Conservative Party, as expectations rose that she would cave in to demands that she resign and let a new leader try to complete the U.K.’s stalled withdrawal from the European Union.
Conservative lawmakers have given May until Friday to announce a departure date or face a likely leadership challenge. Several British media outlets reported that she would agree to give up the prime minister’s post June 10, sparking a Conservative leadership contest.
Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the committee that oversees Conservative leadership races, said that if May did not agree to leave, there would be “overwhelming pressure” for a no-confidence vote in her.
UN seeks to cut number of snakebite deaths
LONDON — The World Health Organization is publishing its first-ever global strategy to tackle the problem of snake bites, aiming to halve the number of people killed or disabled by snakes by 2030.
Nearly 3 million people are bitten by potentially poisonous snakes every year, resulting in as many as 138,000 deaths. Last week, Britain’s Wellcome Trust announced a $100 million program to address the problem, saying there were new potential drugs that could be tested.
India
Modi surges to victory on Hindu-first platform
NEW DELHI — Narendra Modi, India’s charismatic but polarizing prime minister, was headed Thursday for a landslide election victory, propelling his Hindu nationalist party to back-to-back majorities in parliament for the first time in decades.
With most of the votes counted, Modi’s stunning re-election mirrored a global trend of right-wing populists sweeping to victory, from the United States to Brazil to Italy, often on a platform promoting a tough stand on national security, protectionist trade policies and putting up barriers to immigration.
The victory in India was widely seen as a referendum on Modi’s Hindu-first politics that some observers say have bred intolerance toward Muslims and other religious minorities, as well as his muscular stance on neighboring Pakistan, with whom India nearly went to war earlier this year.
Central African Republic
More than 50 killed in village massacres
BANGUI — More than 50 people were reportedly killed in an attack by a militia on several villages in the Central African Republic’s volatile northwest near the border with Chad, the United Nations said Thursday.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country, known as MINUSMA, condemned Tuesday’s attacks, and its peacekeepers are undertaking “robust patrols in and around Ouham Pende prefecture” where the killings took place, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
