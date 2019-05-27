Spain
Ex-monarch Juan Carlos I retires from public life
MADRID — Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he wants to completely retire from public life on June 2, five years after abdicating the throne.
The king emeritus said in a letter published Monday on the Spanish royals’ website and addressed to his son, King Felipe VI, that “I think the moment has arrived to turn a page over in my life and complete my retirement from public life.”
Juan Carlos added that he began thinking about fully retiring when he turned 80 last year and was honored in the Spanish parliament. That event coincided with the anniversary of the country’s 1978 constitution, which marked Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democratic rule.
Despite health problems, Juan Carlos had maintained a busy public agenda since stepping down.
Austria
Chancellor ousted by parliament, vows to return
VIENNA — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote Monday, paving the way for a new election. The young leader, riding high in popular support, defiantly vowed that he and his center-right People’s Party would return to power with increased strength.
The vote capped a week of turmoil at the top in Austria that started when Kurz pulled the plug on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party after a video emerged showing that party’s leader appearing to be offering lucrative government contracts to a purported Russian investor.
A new election is already planned for September.
Less than three hours after losing his job, Kurz appeared before a cheering crowd outside party offices in Vienna, pledging that “the changes that we began two years ago will not end today.” He said he looked forward to helping the interim government ensure stability in the coming months, and would fight to win back his position.
Syria
Air raids hit crowded residential areas in Idlib
BEIRUT — Syrian government air raids killed at least nine people on Monday, after hitting a crowded residential area in the last rebel stronghold in the northwest province of Idlib, rescuers and activists said.
The first responders known as White Helmets said 11 people were killed, including six children and four women. Rescue workers were still searching for survivors under the rubble after the airstrikes hit in the town of Ariha. One rescuer said after two hours of searching two children were pulled out alive.
Videos from the scene by the White Helmets showed a narrow alley blocked by the debris from a pulverized building. Survivors covered in white dust were among those who lifted a wounded man on a gurney and a young girl into the ambulance.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 17 were killed on Monday, including nine in Ariha and six others in another village, Hazareen.
Iraq
Court sentences fourth French IS member to death
BAGHDAD — Mustafa Mohammed Ibrahim became the fourth French citizen to be sentenced to death by a Baghdad court for joining the Islamic State group that once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq before its defeat. His trial comes as questions swirl about the legal treatment of thousands of foreign nationals formerly with the extremist group.
The man who came from France to Syria to join the group in 2015, said he was the victim of its propaganda. The self-proclaimed caliphate had promised him a good life including money, work and a house. Jobless back in Europe, Ibrahim came to Syria via Turkey where he took religious lessons and weapons training. He then married a Moroccan widow with four children who later gave birth to his child.
When the judge asked Ibrahim if he was guilty, his response was: “I am not guilty of carrying out any crimes. I am guilty because they brainwashed me. I am the victim of the Islamic State. I am not guilty.”
Romania
Ruling party boss gets 3½ years in prison for graft
BUCHAREST — Romania’s most powerful politician was sentenced Monday to 3½ years in prison for official misconduct in a graft case.
The jail time for Liviu Dragnea, party leader of the ruling Social Democrats, came after a conviction last year for having two party members paid by a public agency for fake jobs.
According to prosecutors, Dragnea intervened from 2008 to 2010, when he was a government official, to keep two women employed by his party on the payroll of the family welfare agency. The women admitted working for the party while they received salaries from the public agency.
Dragnea, already blocked from being Romania’s prime minister because of a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging, was expected to be imprisoned shortly 24 hours.