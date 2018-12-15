Egypt
4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
SAQQARA — Egypt announced Saturday the discovery of a private tomb belonging to a senior official from the 5th dynasty of the pharaohs, which ruled roughly 4,400 years ago.
Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani announced the find at the site of the tomb in Saqqara, just west of Cairo, which is also home to the famed Step Pyramid.
He said drawings on the tomb’s walls were “exceptionally well-preserved.” The drawings depicted the official and his family, he added.
The tomb also contained a total of 45 statues carved in rock. Again, they depict the official and his family.
Russia
Policeman is injured by WWII land mine
MOSCOW — Moscow police say an off-duty Russian police lieutenant has been hospitalized after a World War II-era land mine exploded on the side of a highway.
Police say the officer found the mine alongside the highway and sustained injuries after it exploded.
A passerby on the highway saw the injured officer and stopped to help.
The RIA Novosti news agency reported earlier Saturday that a man was injured along the highway after picking up an undetonated explosive device, resulting in injuries to his hands and face.
Cambodia
Over three tons of rare African ivory is seized
PHNOM PENH — Cambodian authorities said Saturday they have seized more than 3 tons of rare African ivory hidden inside an abandoned shipping container, the country’s largest haul of elephant tusks in the last four years.
Tipped off by the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, a total of 1,026 pieces of elephant tusks, weighing up to 3.2 tons, was found on Thursday at Phnom Penh Autonomous Port, said Sun Chhay, a director of the Customs and Excise Office at the port.
He said the ivory was sent from the southern African nation of Mozambique. The elephant tusks arrived at the Phnom Penh port in July, but officials did not find them until Thursday.
Sun Chhay refused to comment on where the ivory was supposed to be headed, but said Cambodia was only being used as a transit point.
Ethiopia
66 soldiers who marched on PM’s office sentenced
ADDIS ABABA — Local media in Ethiopia say a court has sentenced 66 soldiers to prison after they marched on the prime minister’s office earlier this year in what he later described as an attempt to derail dramatic reforms.
The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate cited Col. Meshesha Areda, a justice official with the defense forces, as saying the sentences range from four to 14 years of “rigorous imprisonment.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed defused the situation in October by joining the scores of armed soldiers in push-ups but later said “there were some sides who regretted I was not killed.”
Abiy also has survived an assassination attempt since taking office in April .
Brazil
Gay couples exchange vows in big ceremony
SAO PAULO — About forty gay couples were married in downtown Sao Paulo, tying the knot partly out of fear that the new administration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro could restrict same sex marriage.
Bolsonaro has attracted criticism for his controversial views. In an interview with Playboy magazine in December 2011, he said that he “would be incapable of loving a homosexual son.” He takes office Jan. 1.
