United Kingdom
May says she'll still have her job after Brexit vote
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May brushed aside questions Monday about whether she will resign if her Brexit deal is rejected by Parliament next week, saying she's confident she'll still have a job after the crucial vote.
The beleaguered leader made her sunny prediction while facing another Brexit-related headache - opposition lawmakers seeking to force May's government to publish legal advice it received about Britain's departure from the European Union.
May is battling to persuade lawmakers to support the divorce agreement she has sealed with the EU when the House of Commons votes on Dec. 11. Opposition parties say their representatives will vote against the deal, and so have dozens of lawmakers from May's Conservative Party.
Defeat would leave the U.K. facing a messy, economically damaging "no-deal" Brexit on March 29 and could topple the prime minister, her government, or both.
May predicted Monday that despite the blowback "I will still have a job in two weeks' time."
"My job is making sure that we do what the public asked us to: We leave the EU but we do it in a way that is good for them," she told broadcaster ITV.
Mexico
Journalist killed as new president inaugurated
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have confirmed that a journalist was found slain in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit.
The spokesman for Mexico's newly inaugurated president identified the journalist as Jesus Marquez Jimenez of the Orion Informativo news site.
Spokesman Jesus Ramirez said Monday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration "deeply regretted" the death.
The press group Reporters Without Borders says Marquez Jimenez was shot to death Saturday, the day Lopez Obrador was inaugurated. The group says Marquez Jimenez had denounced local politicians' ties to drug cartels.
At least 10 journalists have been killed in Mexico this year. Over 30 were slain during the six-year administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto, who left office Saturday.
Egypt
Prosecutors reject naming of suspects in researcher's killing
CAIRO — Egyptian prosecutors have rejected an Italian request to treat several policemen as suspects in the 2016 killing of an Italian graduate student in Cairo, saying there is not enough evidence to warrant such a move, according to Egypt's state-run news agency.
The report, published Monday in Egypt's state-run newspapers, said the request was made during talks in Cairo last week between Italian and Egyptian prosecutors. It said the Egyptians turned down a similar request a year ago.
The policemen in question are the same ones assigned surveillance of the student, Giulio Regeni, because of his research into independent trade unions in Egypt, said the Middle East News Agency report, which quoted an unnamed judicial official.
The MENA report said the Egyptian prosecutors asked the Italians to investigate why Regeni had entered on a tourist visa. It was not clear what bearing that would have on the case.
Egyptian security officials said the six policemen are from the National Security Agency, which handles cases involving terrorism and political dissidents. They did not name the six. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Nigeria
President says he's alive, not an impostor
LAGOS — Nigeria's president took the extraordinary step of denying rumors that he died and was replaced by a body double, telling the country that he is alive and well.
"It is the real me I assure you," President Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday to a group of Nigerians during a visit to Poland, where he is attending the United Nations Climate Conference.
"A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health," Buhari said. "I am still going strong."
The 75-year-old, who was elected in 2015 and will run for his second term in February, has been in ill health throughout his presidency. But in the video of his remarks posted to Twitter by his personal assistant, he joked as he dismissed the rumors, to laughter and head-shaking applause by some government officials after a Nigerian posed a question about his identity.
The government has been tight-lipped about Buhari's health throughout his presidency.
Rumors of his death started in 2017, when Buhari spent seven weeks in London for medical treatment. They abated when he returned to Nigeria, but returned in full force last month, stoked by prominent opposition leaders and separatists.