RUSSIA
Putin views launch of nuclear submarine
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin watched the launch of a new submarine intended to carry prospective underwater nuclear drones — a doomsday weapon capable of causing a devastating tsunami.
During Tuesday’s visit to a military shipyard in St. Petersburg, Putin viewed the departure of the Belgorod nuclear submarine at the Sevmash plant in Severodvinsk in northwestern Russia via a teleconference.
The navy said the submarine designed to carry Poseidon drones is set to enter service next year.
Poseidon can target coastal areas with a heavy nuclear weapon, causing a devastating tsunami wave. Putin has said its tests have been successful.
BRAZIL
Court cuts years off ex-leader’s sentence
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s second-highest court is reducing the sentence of incarcerated former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva from 12 years and one month to eight years and 10 months.
The Supreme Court of Justice voted Tuesday on a request by da Silva’s lawyers that it annul the ex-president’s corruption conviction or reduce his sentence. The session’s four judges voted unanimously in favor of reducing the sentence.
Da Silva was convicted of corruption and money laundering over a beachfront apartment that prosecutors say he received from a construction company in exchange for lucrative government contracts. He was jailed in April 2018.
Da Silva maintains his innocence and has said he will continue to appeal to higher courts.
UKRAINE
Police recover stolen French painting
KIEV — Ukrainian police recovered a painting by French Impressionist Paul Signac stolen from a French museum.
Police chief Serhiy Knyazev said the 1915 painting depicting the port of La Rochelle was found in the possession of a man who was arrested in Kiev on suspicion of involvement in a killing.
The painting, estimated to be worth $1.7 million, was stolen from The Museum of Fine Arts in the city of Nancy last May.
Knyazev said Tuesday that several Ukrainians suspected of involvement in the theft were arrested. Police believe that the same suspects could have been involved in the theft of a painting by Auguste Renoir in Vienna last year.
PUERTO RICO
16K structures hit by Maria to be destroyed
SAN JUAN — Puerto Rico’s government says it plans to demolish 16,000 structures that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.
Officials said Tuesday that they expect to obtain a total of $400 million in federal funds for the project, pending approval by federal officials.
The local government said it already has received $5.7 million to help pay for environmental studies, debris removal and the cost of hiring a demolition company.
