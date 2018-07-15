Greenland
Village watches looming iceberg
Low-lying areas of a village in northwestern Greenland remained evacuated Sunday as villagers and authorities monitored a vast iceberg for signs it could move closer or break apart, threatening the remote settlement.
Kenneth Elkjaer, a journalist with Greenland public broadcaster KNR, said Sunday the iceberg is about one-third of a mile offshore and “everybody is waiting to see what happens to the weather.”
On Friday, 33 of Innaarsuit’s 169 residents had to move to higher ground due to concerns the iceberg could flip or chunks of it could break off, causing a large wave that might flood parts of the village.
Mexico
President-elect slashes his salary
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he plans to earn 40 percent of what his predecessor makes when he takes office in December as part of an austerity push in government.
Lopez Obrador told reporters Sunday he will take home 108,000 pesos a month, which is $5,707 at current exchange rates, and that no public official will be able to earn more than the president during his six-year term.
He reiterated campaign promises to cut back on other taxpayer-funded perks for high-level government officials, such as chauffeurs, bodyguards and private medical insurance.
Syria
Gov’t targets rebels near Golan Heights
Syrian government forces unleashed hundreds of missiles on a rebel-held area near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Sunday, activists said, the latest phase in an offensive to clear southern Syria of insurgents.
The government’s push came after it had secured control of most of Daraa province in an offensive that began in June.
On Sunday, the first batch of armed fighters and their families left the city of Daraa, the provincial capital, in buses that were to take them to the rebel-held Idlib province in the north.
Similar deals in other parts of Syria resulted in the evacuation of thousands of opposition fighters and civilians — evacuations that the United Nations and rights groups have decried as forced displacement.
Kenya
Obama in ancestral home to aid project
NAIROBI — Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrived in Kenya Sunday, the country of his father’s birth, his first visit to the East African country since leaving office.
Obama is in Kenya to help launch a sports and training center founded by his half-sister, Auma Obama, through her foundation Sauti Kuu.
Obama’s visit to Kenya is low key, unlike his previous visits where he electrified thousands of Kenyans who lined the streets to see him when he was a senator in 2006 and then as president in 2015. He did, however, also meet with President Uhuru Kenuatta.
Kashmir
Boulder falls at waterfall, killing 7
At least seven people were killed and 22 others injured Sunday in Indian-controlled Kashmir when a boulder rolled down a mountain and fell on tourists bathing at a waterfall.
The loose boulder brought down small rocks and mud and trapped about three dozen people at the waterfall in the outskirts of Reasi in the Jammu region, said police Officer Tahir Sajad. Four people died on the spot and three died at a hospital.
The injured were hospitalized, with most treated for head injuries, Sajad said.
The waterfall is nestled amid mountains and is a major attraction for holiday-makers and Hindu pilgrims.