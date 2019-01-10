Mexico
21 bodies found after assumed gang clash
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities said Thursday that 21 bodies, some burned, have been found in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas in what appears to have been a clash between drug gangs.
The bodies were found near the remains of seven burned-out vehicles near the border town of Miguel Aleman.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the killings Wednesday appear to have been part of a dispute between gangs.
Environmental group attacked by fishermen
MEXICO CITY — The Sea Shepherd environmental group published a video Thursday showing an attack by about two dozen small fishing boats on the vessel Farley Mowat in Mexico’s Gulf of California.
Fishermen in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, have long complained about environmentalists trying to protect the vaquita marina, the world’s smallest and most endangered porpoise.
Sea Shepherd said fishermen threw lead weights and tried to douse the Farley Mowat and waters around it with gasoline Wednesday.
The video shows some of the fishing boats carried gill nets, though they are banned within the reserve designed to protect the vaquita.
Britain
Japan PM hopes UK will back Brexit deal
LONDON — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged British lawmakers to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, saying “the whole world” wants Britain to avoid leaving the European Union without a deal, to ensure trade continues smoothly.
Abe’s words, on a visit to London on Thursday, were a boost to May, who is struggling to win support for her deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.
“We truly hope that a no-deal Brexit will be avoided. In fact, that is the wish of the whole world,” Abe said.
Venezuela
Inauguration kicks off Maduro’s second term
CARACAS — President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the start to a second term as Venezuela’s leader Thursday, but his world got smaller as countries seized upon the inauguration to cut back diplomatic ties, reject his legitimacy and label him a dictator.
Once among Latin America’s wealthiest countries, Venezuela is enduring a historic crisis following two decades of socialist rule, with residents struggling to afford basic goods as inflation soars, driving mass migration.
Maduro’s second six-year term extends the country’s socialist revolution amid widespread complaints that he has stripped the country of its last vestiges of democracy.
Seventeen Latin American countries, the United States and Canada denounced Maduro’s government as illegitimate in a measure adopted Thursday.
Germany
Snowstorms causing more deaths in Europe
BERLIN — Heavy snowfall continued Thursday in parts of Austria and southern Germany, with several places cut off . Snow was causing problems in other parts of Europe, even in Norway’s Arctic Svalbard archipelago.
Austrian police said that a 16-year-old boy from Australia was killed in an avalanche in St. Anton am Arlberg as he was skiing with his family Wednesday.
In neighboring Slovakia, the mountain rescue service said a 37-year-old man was killed by an avalanche in the Mala Fatra mountains. A 7-year-old child was killed in Aying, near Munich, by a falling tree. German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentus reported that police believe the tree was weighed down by snow.
Russia
Military satellite burns during re-entry over sea
MOSCOW — The Russian military says one of its early warning satellites has been taken safely out of orbit.
The military’s aerospace forces said in a statement Thursday that the Kosmos 2430 satellite burned in the atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean during a pre-planned re-entry on Saturday. The statement said aerospace forces controlled the satellite’s descent.
