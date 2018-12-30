Germany
Merkel vows effort for ‘global solutions’
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany will keep pushing for “global solutions” to challenges in 2019 and also has to take greater responsibility in the world.
Closing a politically turbulent 2018 in Germany, Merkel devotes a significant part of her annual New Year’s address to the merits of bringing a multilateral approach to international problems — a style she has consistently defended in the face of U.S. President Trump’s “America First” tactics.
The fourth-term chancellor pointed to curbing climate change, managing migration and combating terrorism as the kinds of challenges that benefit from a wide view.
Germany starts a two-year stint on the U.N. Security Council on Jan. 1. She said Germany will push for “global solutions” at the U.N.
North Korea
Tallest empty hotel lit up with propaganda
PYONGYANG — The empty, 105-story Ryugyong has been reborn as a symbol of pride and North Korean ingenuity.
For several hours each night, the building, constructed to be the world’s tallest hotel but never occupied, becomes the backdrop of a massive light show in which more than 100,000 LEDs flash images of famous statues and monuments, bursts of fireworks, party symbols and political slogans.
The four-minute main program begins with an animation showing the history of the nation, followed by homages to ideals like self-reliance and revolutionary spirit and a procession of 17 political slogans such as “single-minded unity,” “harmonious whole” and “100 battles, 100 victories.”
Mexico
Hooded man kills alderwoman-elect
MEXICO CITY — Authorities say an alderwoman-elect has been slain hours before she was to take office in the central municipality of Mazatepec.
The government of Morelos state said in a statement that Maria Asuncion Torres Cruz was killed Sunday. It did not give details or say whether the killing was believed to be political.
El Universal newspaper said witnesses reported she was slain outside her home by a hooded man. It added that her term on the municipal council was to be from 2019 to 2021.
Torres belonged to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party.
Russia
Putin tells Trump he’s open to meeting
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told U.S. President Trump in a New Year’s letter that the Kremlin is “open to dialogue” on the myriad issues hindering relations between their countries.
The Kremlin published a summary of Putin’s “greeting message” to Trump on Sunday, saying, “Russia-U.S. relations are the most important factor behind ensuring strategic stability and international security.”
Trump canceled a formal meeting with Putin scheduled for Dec. 1 at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, tweeting “it would be best for all parties” given Russia’s seizure days earlier of three Ukrainian naval vessels.
Since then, the Kremlin has repeatedly said it is open to dialogue.
France
Police brace for unrest on New Year’s Eve
PARIS — France is deploying more than 147,000 security forces to gird for New Year’s Eve unrest from yellow vest protesters .
The Interior Ministry said Sunday that the security measures are needed because of a “high terrorist threat” and concerns about “non-declared protests.”
Police in Paris say they will put a security perimeter around the Champs-Elysees, the site of an annual New Year’s Eve light show and celebration. Anti-government protesters are angry over taxes and President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business policies .
The Interior Ministry says security will focus on popular gathering places, public transportation, roads and shopping areas.