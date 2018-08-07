Zimbabwe
HARARE — Zimbabwean security forces and unidentified gunmen have beaten and harassed dozens of people in a crackdown on the political opposition following a disputed election, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, while a joint statement by the United States, European Union and others condemned the “eruption of violence.”
The Human Rights Watch allegation contradicts assertions by the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa that it has abandoned the state-sponsored violence and intimidation associated with the rule of former leader Robert Mugabe.
It came after soldiers last week opened fire on rioters, protesters and bystanders in the capital, Harare, an opposition stronghold. Six people were killed.
Colombia
BOGOTA — The young protégé of a powerful former president was being sworn in as Colombia’s new leader Tuesday, tasked with guiding the implementation of a peace accord with leftist rebels that remains on shaky ground.
Ivan Duque, 42, who will be the youngest Colombian chief of state ever elected in a popular vote, describes himself as a centrist who will unite the nation at a time when many are still fiercely divided over the peace agreement that ended more than five decades of bloody conflict.
His detractors fear he will be little more than a puppet for Alvaro Uribe, the conservative ex-president who led a referendum defeat of the initial version of peace accord in 2016. Uribe is still backed by millions of Colombians, though he is perhaps equally detested by legions who decry human rights abuses during his administration.
Britain
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May and other senior Conservatives told former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to say sorry Tuesday for a newspaper column in which he wrote that burqa-wearing women looked like “letter boxes” and bank robbers.
Johnson, who quit the government last month in a dispute over Brexit, made the remarks in a Daily Telegraph article published Monday.
Johnson said he opposed banning burqas and other face-covering garments, but wrote that it was “absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.”