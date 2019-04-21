United Kingdom
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 93rd birthday, which this year coincided with Easter Sunday.
The queen marked Easter by attending a service with other senior royals at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.
She was joined by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, whose wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting their first child in the coming weeks and did not attend.
Harry and Meghan did post a birthday greeting for the queen on their Instagram page: "Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma'am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan."
Sunday was the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen. She marks her official birthday in June with the Trooping the Color parade.
Northern Ireland police free 2 men held in reporter's death
LONDON — Two teenagers who were arrested in the shooting death of a 29-year-old journalist in Northern Ireland have been released from police custody without being charged.
Police let the 18- and 19-year-old men go Sunday night and appealed to anyone with information about whoever killed Lyra McKee to come forward.
McKee was fatally wounded during rioting Thursday night in the city of Londonderry.
Police say she was probably hit by a bullet someone fired at police. Video from the scene showed a gunman wearing a black face mask aiming at officers.
The two teens were arrested under an anti-terrorism law on Saturday. Their release means authorities are still seeking the person who pulled the trigger.
Ukraine
Comedian wins presidential election in landslide
KIEV — A comedian whose only political experience consists of playing a president on TV cruised toward a huge landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election Sunday in what was seen as a reaction against the country's entrenched corruption and low standard of living.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for his part, promised wide changes at the top echelons of government and said his No. 1 task would be securing the release of about 170 Ukrainian military members taken prisoner in the east or in Russia.
Ukraine has been plagued by rampant graft, a sickly economy and a grinding, five-year war with Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country that has killed over 13,000 people.
Zelenskiy, 41, became famous nationwide for his comic portrayal in a Ukrainian TV series of a high school teacher who becomes president after a video rant against corruption goes viral. In a case of life imitating television, Zelenskiy denounced graft as a real candidate.