Germany
Beauty items found in
ancient sarcophagus
BERLIN — Archaeologists say a third century sarcophagus found in what is now western Germany contained the remains of a young Roman woman who was buried along with perfume bottles, a makeup palette and a silver hand mirror.
The Landesmuseum in Bonn said Monday that the massive stone coffin contained an unusual wealth of beauty products, jet jewelry, pins and a folding knife with a handle in the shape of a Hercules figure.
The 4½-ton sarcophagus was discovered along the route of an ancient highway connecting the Roman empire settlements of Trevorum and Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium — now the German cities of Trier and Cologne.
Tajikistan
Crash kills 4 tourists in suspected terror act
Four tourists traveling through Tajikistan on bicycles were killed when a driver allegedly rammed his car into them and joined his passengers in going after the cyclists with knives, U.S. and Tajik officials said Monday.
Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic in Central Asia were considering an extremist plot among the possible motives for the attack, the country’s interior minister said.
A Daewoo sedan plowed into a group of seven foreign bicyclists about 60 miles south of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, on Sunday. The people in the vehicle then “exited the car and stabbed the cyclists with knives,” the U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan said in a statement Monday.
Four of the cyclists died and three others were injured, Tajik officials said.
Two of the victims were American, one was Swiss, and another was from the Netherlands, foreign and Tajik officials said.
Four suspects have been detained, according to the Interior Ministry.
United Kingdom
Landmark ruling made in right-to-die case
LONDON — Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Monday that families of patients who are in a long-term persistent vegetative state do not need to seek a court’s permission to have life support removed, in a case seen as placing the right-to-die decision back in the hands of loved ones and doctors.
The landmark ruling comes in a case involving a man identified as Mr. Y, a 52-year-old financial analyst who had suffered severe brain damage after a heart attack. Experts agreed that even if he had regained consciousness, he’d have profound cognitive and physical disabilities.
The case landed in the courts because as a matter of practice, doctors have sought the approval of a court before removing food and water from a patient — even if the family agreed that this was in the ill person’s best interest. Such cases can be costly and take months or years to resolve.
In November, a High Court judge ruled that it was not mandatory to bring the matter to the courts since there was no dispute between relatives and specialists. But the Official Solicitor, which represents those who are incapacitated, appealed.
India
Protests demanding job quotas turn violent
NEW DELHI — Hundreds of people demanding quotas in employment and education for India’s Maratha minority burned buses, blocked a highway and attacked police with rocks on Monday. An unknown number were injured, police said.
Police reinforcements dispersed the angry protesters belonging to the Maratha Revolutionary Front in western Maharashtra state, whose capital is Mumbai. The violence occurred in Chakan, 90 miles southeast of Mumbai.
The Press Trust of India news agency said a 35-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a train in Aurangabad.
The government had granted the influential Maratha community a 16 percent quota in jobs and education in 2016, but the decision was struck down by the Mumbai High Court.
Sudan
Official: Five captured Egyptian troops freed
A Sudanese official says security agencies have freed five Egyptian soldiers who were abducted by an armed Libyan group in a remote area where the three countries meet.
Col. Mohamed Hamed, a spokesman for Sudan’s security and intelligence agency, told reporters in Khartoum that the soldiers, including an officer, were freed Monday in a special operation by Sudanese forces.
Egypt’s military issued a statement thanking Sudan for helping to return the soldiers, without providing further details. It’s unclear when the soldiers went missing.