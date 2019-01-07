Venezuela
Supreme Court judge flees, blasts Maduro
CARACAS — A Venezuelan Supreme Court justice and longtime government loyalist who fled the socialist country for a new life in the United States calls Nicolas Maduro an incompetent president who is leading the once-wealthy country to ruins.
Christian Zerpa’s embarrassing defection came days before Maduro begins his second term amid calls from critics and the international community to relinquish power.
Zerpa on Monday accused Venezuela’s high court of becoming a tool of Maduro’s inner circle, lacking any judicial independence since he and a group of ruling party members were appointed to the bench in 2015.
“Nicolas Maduro doesn’t know the constitution, and he doesn’t know the laws,” Zerpa said at a Florida news conference. “This has no other name than a dictatorship.”
Mexico
7 dead in shooting in Playa del Carmen
MEXICO CITY — Seven men have been killed in a shooting attack at a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort city of Playa del Carmen, authorities said Monday.
The Caribbean coast — especially Cancun and the area south known as the “Riviera Maya” — had long been largely spared the drug violence affecting other areas, but that no longer appears to be the case. Local sources report that the feared Jalisco cartel has moved into the region.
France
Former pro boxer held after assault on police
PARIS — A man identified as a former boxing pro and suspected of viciously attacking riot police officers with his fists and feet during the latest yellow vest protests in France has turned himself in and was placed in custody on Monday, authorities said.
The suspect, identified by French media as Christophe Dettinger, was filmed beating up police officers Saturday in Paris in videos that went viral on social media and created an outpouring of comments either praising or lambasting the man’s actions.
The 37-year-old suspect, whose violent outbursts dominated media coverage of the protests, is a former French champion in the light-heavyweight category, media reports said.
Israel
PM rejects corruption allegations in speech
JERUSALEM — In what was billed as a “dramatic announcement,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a prime-time address on Monday to again dismiss a series of corruption allegations against him.
Netanyahu said that it would be “unjust” for him to be indicted ahead of early elections called for April 9 without a chance to respond to the claims. He said authorities had denied his requests to confront state witnesses in person, and he offered to do so on live television.
Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on an array of charges stemming from three corruption investigations, but it falls to Netanyahu’s hand-picked attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, to decide whether to bring charges.
Germany
Archive to release Dachau survivor pics
BERLIN — A repository of Holocaust-era documents says it has uncovered a trove of photographs of survivors of the Nazis’ Dachau concentration camp and will make them available online in a searchable archive this spring.
The International Tracing Service said Monday the 2,000 photos of survivors were taken in the first year after the war to help victims who needed proof of their Nazi imprisonment to receive help from relief organizations.
ITS said they went unnoticed for decades because they weren’t relevant to efforts to trace individuals.
Guatemala
Court orders that UN investigator be let in
GUATEMALA CITY — A member of a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission has been allowed into Guatemala by a court order after he was held for almost a day at the capital’s airport.
The Constitutional Court ordered the government to admit Colombian Yilen Osorio, who was detained upon arrival at the airport Saturday.