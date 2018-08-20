Switzerland
Unique restaurant looks for new tenants
One of Switzerland's most picturesque restaurants will soon be looking for a new operator.
The Gasthaus Aescher, built into a cliff above a valley in northeastern Switzerland, has been run by the same family since 1987. It gained recognition outside the Alpine nation when it was featured on the cover of a National Geographic book of "destinations of a lifetime" in 2016.
Authorities in Appenzell Innerrhoden canton (state) said Monday that the current tenants, Nicole and Bernhard Knechtle-Fritsche, are giving up the lease at the end of the 2018 season.
The restaurant opens from May until the beginning of November.
Brazil
Official: We will not close border to Venezuelan immigrants
SAO PAULO — Brazil won't close its border with Venezuela despite tensions that led to attacks on migrants who had fled to the border town of Pacaraima in the northern state of Roraima, an official said Monday.
Institutional Security Minister Gen. Sergio Etchegoyen told a news conference that closing the border would be illegal and wouldn't help ease the situation in the border town.
Residents of Pacaraima attacked Venezuelan immigrants on Saturday after a local storeowner was robbed, stabbed and beaten in an assault the Brazilians blamed on four immigrants. The owner — 55-year-old Raimundo Nonato de Oliveira — was discharged from hospital on Sunday.
Political and economic turmoil has driven tens of thousands of Venezuelans across the border, straining the capacity of small towns in the area to cope.
About 510,000 Brazilians live in Roraima and 12,000 of those are in Pacaraima, a city that has received five times its population in Venezuelan migrants.
Uganda
Police battle protesters seeking release of pop star
KAMPALA — Ugandan police fired bullets and tear gas Monday to disperse a crowd of protesters demanding the release of a jailed pop star who is a prominent critic of President Yoweri Museveni.
There were no deaths in the riots in a downtown market in the capital, Kampala, as the security forces chased rioters who had barricaded roads, police spokesman Emilian Kayima said. Footage by local broadcasters showed soldiers and police arresting scores of people and bundling them onto trucks.
The jailing and alleged torture of pop star and lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine, has raised political tensions in this East African country whose president has been in power for 32 years.
Ssentamu was charged last week with unlawful possession of firearms. Three of his colleagues, also in detention, face treason charges. A fifth lawmaker, Francis Zaake, has been hospitalized with injuries he sustained during detention. On Sunday his supporters in a town outside Kampala staged protests in which police killed one person.
The lawmakers were arrested over their alleged roles in an incident last Monday in which the president's motorcade was pelted with stones in the northwestern town of Arua, where they had all been campaigning for an election to choose a member of parliament for the area.
Cambodia
King pardons imprisoned land rights activists
PHNOM PENH — A prominent leader of Cambodia's land rights movement and three female activists imprisoned with her were freed Monday under a royal pardon.
The pardon from King Norodom Sihamoni at the request of Prime Minister Hun Sen came less than a week after the second anniversary of Tep Vanny's imprisonment on a charge of aggravated intentional violence in connection with a March 2013 protest outside Hun Sen's residence.
Tep Vanny led protests against evictions from the capital's Boeng Kak lake shore community, where the government granted a land concession to a Cambodian tycoon and a Chinese company to develop a luxury residential and commercial community.
Rights groups called the case against her and the other Boeng Kak activists an injustice.
Tep Vanny's return home Monday night was broadcast live on a colleague's Facebook page, showing her friends cheering her freedom and shouting that she was a hero.
No reason was specified for the pardons, but they came just days after a sweeping election victory by Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party was officially certified. The polls were heavily criticized as unfair because the only credible opposition party was dissolved by court order last year on a complaint by Hun Sen's government.
Russia
Military braces for massive war games in the east
MOSCOW — Russia's military forces in the country's east were put on high alert Monday ahead of massive war games that also involve China and Mongolia, the largest show of power in nearly 40 years, the Russian defense minister said.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the five days of military drills will pave the way for the Vostok (East) 2018 military exercise. Shoigu said those maneuvers, set for next month, will be the largest since the massive Soviet war games in 1981.
The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said President Vladimir Putin could attend the exercise.
Speaking to the top Russian military brass, Shoigu said army, air force and navy units will take part in the exercise that will be held across the Far East and Siberia. He added that military units from China and Mongolia will also take part.