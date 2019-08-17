Sudan
Protesters sign final deal with army
Sudan’s pro-democracy movement and ruling military council signed a final power-sharing agreement Saturday at a ceremony in the capital, Khartoum, after weeks of tortuous negotiations.
The historic deal paves the way for a transition to a civilian-led government after the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir months ago and the more recent deadly suppression of protests.
Earlier this month, the two sides initialed a constitutional document in the wake of international pressure and amid growing concerns that the political crisis that followed al-Bashir’s ouster could ignite civil war.
United Arab Emirates
Drone attack targets remote Saudi oil field
DUBAI — Drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked a massive oil and gas field deep inside Saudi Arabia’s sprawling desert Saturday, causing what the kingdom described as a “limited fire” in the second such recent attack on its crucial energy industry.
The attack on the Shaybah oil field, which produces approximately 1 million barrels of crude oil a day near the kingdom’s border with the United Arab Emirates, again shows the reach of the Houthis’ drone program.
Shaybah sits about 750 miles from Houthi-controlled territory, underscoring the rebels’ ability to now strike at both nations, which are mired in Yemen’s yearslong war.
Pakistan
Officials say roadside bomb kills 2 soldiers
DERA ISMAIL KHAN — Pakistani intelligence officials say a roadside bomb attack has killed two army soldiers in the country’s northwest.
The officials said the planted bomb exploded Saturday afternoon when a security forces vehicle was patrolling in the Ladha area of South Waziristan.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but past such attacks have been claimed by Pakistani Taliban.
Germany
Two die in knife attack at busy train station
FRANKFURT — German police say a man and a woman were fatally stabbed at a crowded train station in the town of Iserlohn in what was described as an “act of relationship violence.”
The incident was the third fatal attack at a German train station within a month.
The dpa news agency reported Saturday that police had arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the attack on the woman, 32, and another man, who was 23.
The station was full of people at the time, police said, including a wedding party of around 20 people. The suspect surrendered to police at the scene without resisting.
Italy
Salvini agrees to let 27 minors off rescue ship
ROME — Italy’s hard-line interior minister buckled under pressure Saturday and agreed to let 27 unaccompanied minors leave a migrant rescue ship after two weeks at sea, temporarily easing a political standoff that has threatened the viability of the populist government.
In recent days, Premier Giuseppe Conte had written to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanding that minors be allowed off the boat.
After initially refusing, Salvini wrote back Saturday with a three-page missive of his own saying he would do so, but made clear it was Conte’s choice and that it didn’t set a precedent.
Spanish aid group Open Arms said the decision concerned 27 unaccompanied minors who were picked up off Libya earlier this month along with other migrants.
Thailand
Lost baby dugong dies from shock, plastic
BANGKOK — An 8-month-old dugong nurtured by marine experts after it was found lost near a beach in southern Thailand has died of what biologists believe was a combination of shock and ingesting plastic waste, officials said Saturday.
The female dugong — a large ocean mammal — was named “Marium” and became a hit in Thailand after images of biologists embracing and feeding her with milk and seagrass spread across social media.
Veterinarians and volunteers had set out in canoes to feed Marium up to 15 times a day while also giving her health checks.
Mexico
Damage assessed after violent feminist protest
MEXICO CITY — Workers have thrown up a wooden wall around Mexico City’s iconic Angel of Independence monument after feminists defaced it with graffiti during a violent protest over a string of alleged rapes by police.
The deputy director of artistic patrimony at the National Fine Arts Institute said at the base of the statue Saturday that officials are assessing the damage to the Angel and other points in the capital that protesters attacked Friday night.
Protests erupted last week over a perception that city officials were not adequately investigating the rape accusations. Both victims were teenagers.
Wire reports