Britain
Leaders scramble for final votes
LONDON — Britain’s election has been like the country’s late-autumn weather: chilly and dull, with blustery outbursts.
On the last day of the campaign, political leaders dashed around the U.K. on Wednesday trying to win over millions of undecided voters who will likely determine the outcome.
Opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have a lead over the main opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn ahead of Thursday’s election. But all the parties are nervous about the verdict of a volatile electorate fed up after years of Brexit wrangling.
Myanmar
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi defends Myanmar army
Nobel Peace Prize winner and former political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi denied Wednesday that Myanmar’s armed forces committed genocide, telling the United Nation’s top court in The Hague, Netherlands, that the mass exodus of Rohingya people from the country she leads was the unfortunate result of a battle with insurgents.
The image of the former pro-democracy icon appearing before the International Court of Justice to defend the army that kept her under house arrest for 15 years was striking. Suu Kyi, who as Myanmar’s state counselor holds an office similar to prime minister, was awarded the 1991 peace prize in absentia for championing democracy and rights under the nation’s then-ruling junta.
Myanmar’s accusers have described a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide that drove more than 700,000 Rohingya to neighboring Bangladesh.
Addressing the world court in her additional role as Myanmar’s foreign minister, Suu Kyi calmly refuted allegations that army personnel killed civilians, raped women and torched houses in 2017.
Saudi Arabia
Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company
RIYADH — Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable public company Wednesday when its shares made their debut on the Saudi stock exchange, part of an ambitious shift away from the very fossil fuels the country’s economy depends on.
The shares’ 10% rally brought state-owned Aramco’s value to $1.88 trillion. The 1.5% of the company that is listed has raised $25.6 billion, a record for an initial public offering. As of Tuesday’s close in the U.S., Apple was valued at $1.19 trillion.
China
AP honors journalist executed in 1951
Y.C. Jao was a respected Chinese correspondent working for The Associated Press in April 1949 when Mao Zedong’s Red Army stormed into Nanjing, defeating the Nationalist forces of leader Chiang Kai-shek and paving the way for the Communist takeover of China.
The AP recognized Jao on Wednesday by installing his name on its memorial Wall of Honor in New York for journalists who have fallen because of their work for the AP.
A family man in his late 40s, tall and erudite with liberal views, Jao was an intellectual deeply committed to news, and to modernizing journalism in China. He had studied at the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism in the 1920s, before returning after 10 years to teach journalism and to start an English-language paper.
He was recommended to the AP as a local correspondent by the then U.S. ambassador to China. Jao’s passion for journalism led to his death. The new authorities ordered his execution in April 1951. They accused Jao of spying and of counterrevolutionary activities, all owing to his work for AP.
Wire reports