Britain
LONDON — On his first full day in office, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the European Union on Thursday to rethink its refusal to renegotiate the Brexit deal, setting himself on a twin-track collision course — with the bloc and his own lawmakers — over his vow to leave the EU by Oct. 31.
Johnson pledged to deliver Brexit and a “broader and bolder future,” as he addressed a rowdy session of Parliament.
He was heckled loudly by an opposition determined to thwart him, with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn dismissing Johnson’s “arm-waving bluster.” The EU’s Brexit chief called Johnson’s speech “combative” and his demands unacceptable.
Johnson, who took office Wednesday after winning a Conservative Party leadership contest, has fewer than 100 days to make good on his promise to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31. And Thursday’s session of Parliament was the last before a six-week summer break.
Tunisia
TUNIS — Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the North African country’s first democratically elected leader and a symbol of the generation of Tunisians who shook off French rule in the 1950s, died Thursday. He was 92.
In a hasty ceremony hours after Essebsi died at a military hospital in Tunis, the leader of parliament took over as interim president. However, Essebsi’s death while still in office could lead to new power struggles in the only country to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings with a functioning democracy and relative stability.
The government declared seven days of mourning, as condolences poured in from several Arab countries and the United Nations.
Colombia
BOGOTA — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on three stepsons of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing them of forming part of a sophisticated scheme that stole hundreds of millions in dollars from food import contracts at a time of widespread hunger in the crisis-wracked South American nation.
The network allegedly was run by Alex Saab, an obscure Colombian businessman who came onto the radar of U.S. authorities a few years ago after amassing a large number of contracts with Maduro’s socialist government.
In a separate action Thursday, federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab and a business partner on money laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme to develop low-income housing for the Venezuelan government that was never built.
Egypt
CAIRO — Up to 150 Europe-bound migrants, including women and children, were missing Thursday and feared drowned after the boats they were traveling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the country’s coast guard and the U.N. refugee agency said.
A top U.N. official described the shipwreck as “the worst Mediterranean tragedy” this year.
Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, told The Associated Press that two boats carrying approximately 300 migrants capsized around 75 miles east of the capital, Tripoli.
About 137 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, he said, and the coast guard has recovered just one body so far.
Wire reports