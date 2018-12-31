The Netherlands
Dutch police report city’s 2nd alleged terror plot in 2 days
THE HAGUE — Dutch police have arrested a 24-year-old man in the port city of Rotterdam on suspicion of involvement in a “terrorist crime.”
Prosecutors said the man was detained Monday and will be questioned in the coming days. They said officers searched his home and seized data storage devices, but didn’t find weapons or explosives.
The arrest came two days after police in Rotterdam and the German city of Mainz detained five people for allegedly plotting a terrorist crime. Prosecutors said Monday’s case was unrelated.
The five suspects held Saturday remain in police custody. Prosecutors have not elaborated on the nature of the alleged plot.
Police said they didn’t see their information from either case as a reason to increase security at a New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Rotterdam.
Russia
US citizen arrested on spying charges
MOSCOW — Russia’s domestic security agency said Monday that it has arrested a U.S. citizen on espionage charges.
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, the top KGB successor agency, said Paul Whelan was detained in Moscow on Friday. The agency said in Monday’s statement that he was caught “during an espionage operation,” but didn’t give any details.
Spying charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years in Russia.
The U.S. State Department said it was “aware of the detention of a U.S. citizen by Russian authorities” and had received formal notification from the Russian Foreign Ministry. It said it was pushing for consular access to the detained American.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow had no comment Monday.
The arrest comes as Russia-U.S. ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Alexander Mikhailov, a retired FSB officer, said the arrest reflected the effectiveness of Russian counterintelligence.
United Arab Emirates
Court upholds 10-year sentence against activist
DUBAI — A high court in the United Arab Emirates upheld a 10-year prison sentence of Emirati rights activist Ahmed Mansoor for criticizing the government in social media posts, local media and human rights groups said Monday.
The Dubai-based Gulf News reported that Mansoor’s sentencing, which also includes a $272,000 fine, was upheld by a branch of the Federal Supreme Court dealing with state security.
Mansoor was convicted of seeking to damage the UAE’s reputation and relationship with neighboring states by posting false reports and information.
An electrical engineer with a master’s from the University of Colorado Boulder, Mansoor was the recipient of the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders in 2015. He was described as one of the few voices within the UAE who regularly raised concerns on arbitrary detention, torture and issues related to the judiciary. He also wrote about stateless residents in the Gulf, known as Bidoon.
In March 2017, Mansoor was arrested when security forces raided his home in the emirate of Ajman, confiscating computers and phones.
United Kingdom
Police arrest 39 for attempted murder after stabbing
LONDON — British police said 39 people were arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in west London.
Police said the unusual mass arrest was necessary because the suspects refused to cooperate with police following the stabbing.
London police say they were summoned to an address in the Hammersmith neighborhood of west London shortly before 1 a.m. Monday and found a man in his mid-30s suffering from stab wounds.
The force said “the victim had been chased by a number of male and female suspects following an altercation in a shop.”
The suspects then entered a nearby residence where a party was taking place, police said. They were arrested after officers sent to the residence could not get anyone to answer questions about the stabbing.
Superintendent Mark Lawrence said the arrest of 39 was “appropriate” because of the need to obtain “essential evidence.” Two knives were found close to the scene.
Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition. The suspects have not been identified or charged.