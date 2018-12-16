North Korea
7th anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death marked
PYONGYANG — North Koreans marked the seventh anniversary of the death of leader Kim Jong Il with visits to statues and vows of loyalty to his son and successor, Kim Jong Un.
As snow fell Sunday, tens of thousands of people offered flowers and paid respects to the late leader at Mansu Hill in central Pyongyang, the location of huge bronze statues of the “Dear Leader” and national founder Kim Il Sung.
The anniversary observations were expected to continue through Monday across the country.
The death of Kim Jong Il on Dec. 17, 2011, thrust his son into power when he was still in his late 20s and a virtual unknown figure outside of the North.
Despite many predictions from outside experts that he wouldn’t be up to the task, Kim Jong Un has consolidated his power, bolstered the country’s economy in the face of intense international sanctions and attained a goal his father and grandfather could only dream of — he is the first North Korean leader to possess an arsenal of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles capable of reaching the United States.
Japan
Restaurant explosion leaves 42 injured in Sapporo
TOKYO — More than 40 people were injured in an explosion Sunday night at a Japanese restaurant in northern Japan, police said.
The explosion occurred in Sapporo, the capital city of Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido, and caused nearby apartment buildings and houses to shake.
Police said 42 people were injured, most of them mildly, though one was in serious condition. They were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The cause of the explosion, which occurred at a two-story restaurant in Sapporo’s Toyohira district, is under investigation, police said, adding that they had no further details.
TV footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed the restaurant in flames, with debris scattered on the ground.
The footage later showed gray smoke billowing from the restaurant as dozens of firefighters poured water onto the building, which was charred and nearly collapsing. Windows on an apartment building next door were broken, and cars parked outside were partially covered with debris that had fallen on them.
Belgium
Police, protesters clash over UN migration agreement
BRUSSELS — Police fired tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators who had congregated around the European Union’s headquarters in Brussels after marching against a new United Nations migration pact.
About 5,000 people gathered on Sunday for the march that local authorities initially banned for fear of violence. Belgium’s high court overturned the ban, citing the right to protest peacefully.
Police in Brussels say some protesters became violent when they were asked to disperse from outside the EU building.
The Belgian government had to be revamped last week because the biggest coalition party opposed Prime Minister Charles Michel’s decision to sign the pact, which is meant to streamline and smooth international mass migration.
Iraq
Leaders lay cornerstone to rebuild iconic mosque
MOSUL — Iraqi religious leaders have laid the cornerstone to rebuild Mosul’s landmark al-Nuri mosque, which was blown up in the battle with Islamic State militants in 2017.
The mosque, also known as The Great Mosque of al-Nuri, and its iconic leaning minaret were built in the 12th century. It was from the mosque’s pulpit that IS’s self-styled caliph, Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi, declared the caliphate’s establishment in 2014.
Iraqi forces defeated the group in the last of its urban strongholds last year, recapturing Mosul in a fierce battle that saw the al-Nuri mosque destroyed.
Dignitaries from the E.U. and the U.N. attended the ceremony in the mosque’s courtyard.
The UAE donated $50.4 million to rebuild the mosque. Construction is expected to take five years.