Haiti
1 dead as protesters burn tires, block roads
PORT-AU-PRINCE — Thousands of protesters denouncing corruption blocked roads and paralyzed much of the Haitian capital Sunday as they demanded the removal of President Jovenel Moise. At least one person was reported killed.
Demonstrators burned tires and threw stones during the march in Port-au-Prince, where the scent of burning rubber filled the air. Many stores and gas stations were closed, and travel between some cities was impeded as protesters blocked roadways with cars, stones and other large objects.
The protesters were demanding further investigation into the fate of funds that resulted from subsidized oil shipments from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe program. A Senate investigation recently determined at least 14 former government officials allegedly misused $3.8 billion under the administration of former President Michel Martelly.
Sudan
Strike launched after security crackdown
KHARTOUM — Shops were closed and streets were empty across Sudan on Sunday, the first day of a general strike called for the start of the workweek by protest leaders demanding the resignation of the ruling military council.
The Sudanese Professionals Association urged people to stay home to protest the deadly crackdown last week when security forces violently dispersed the group’s main sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.
The protesters say more than 100 people have been killed since the crackdown began June 3, including at least four slain by security forces on Sunday.
The protesters hope that their strike and campaign of civil disobedience will force the military to hand over power to civilians. The military leaders ousted longtime President Omar al-Bashir in April after four months of rallies. The generals have refused demonstrators’ demands for an immediate move to civilian rule.
Sri Lanka
India PM pays homage to 250 terror victims
COLOMBO — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage Sunday to the more than 250 Sri Lankans killed in the Easter suicide bombings, and agreed with Sri Lanka’s leaders to step up cooperation to combat terrorism.
Modi, on his first overseas tour since being re-elected this spring, emphasized India’s “neighborhood first” policy during weekend visits to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
The bombings at three churches and three luxury hotels left 258 people dead and dealt a severe blow to Sri Lanka’s economy, hitting the Indian Ocean island nation’s vital tourism industry particularly hard.
Russia
Reporter’s lawyer alleges police violence
MOSCOW — A lawyer for a Russian journalist detained on charges of drug dealing has filed a complaint that accuses police of using violence against the prominent reporter, a human-rights group said Sunday.
Police refuted claims that Ivan Golunov was beaten after his Thursday arrest; his lawyers said he may have suffered a concussion and rib fractures.
Golunov, who has denied using or possessing drugs, was examined at a hospital Saturday and found to have abrasions on his back and a bruise around one eye. A court released him into house arrest later in the day.
The complaint lawyer Olga Dinze lodged with Russia’s Investigative Committee alleges the journalist was subjected to “unmotivated physical violence” while in custody, Pavel Chikov, the head of human-rights group Agora head, said Sunday in a post on messaging service.
The case has attracted wide attention in Russia and abroad, reflecting concerns Golunov might have been arrested because of his work.