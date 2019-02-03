SYRIA
US-led coalition said to hit forces in east
The Syrian military said the U.S.-led coalition attacked one of its artillery positions in the country’s east, wounding two soldiers and destroying a cannon, according to state media reports on Sunday.
The spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, Col. Sean Ryan, said its partner forces acted in “self-defense” after coming under fire from the western side of the Euphrates River.
U.S.-led coalition forces, with their local Kurdish-led partners, are battling the remnants of Islamic State on the eastern banks of the Euphrates, while government troops and allied forces are positioned on the other side after dislodging IS from there.
The incident highlights the risks of operating in close proximity with rival forces in the crowded area where IS militants are making a final stand.
ISRAEL
Netanyahu launches ‘positive’ webcast
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday launched a new weekly webcast to “get rid of the fake from the news” ahead of national elections in April.
In a video shared on social media Saturday, Netanyahu said the webcast will “only cover the reality, and I will continue to ensure that it will be positive.”
The inaugural webcast on Sunday, which aired on Netanyahu and his Likud party’s official Facebook pages, featured the prime minister fielding questions from Eliraz Sade, a reality television personality, and drew about 6,000 viewers.
The prime minister appears to be modeling the idea on President Trump’s “Real News Update,” a weekly webcast on Facebook hosted by the president’s daughter-in-law to counterbalance what the administration deems an oppositional media.
Report linking BDS, militants released
JERUSALEM — The Israeli government released a report Sunday claiming to reveal close links between the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel and militant groups.
Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry, which leads the country’s efforts against the boycott movement, said it uncovered extensive connections between pro-boycott groups and activists affiliated with Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
The Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement dismissed the report as “wildly fabricated.”
The 80-page report claims several dozen current or former members of the Palestinian groups, both designated terrorist organizations by the U.S., the European Union and Israel, are involved in BDS activity through Palestinian and international NGOs.
“We have always seen indications of connections between BDS groups and designated terrorist organizations,” Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said. “What we discovered surprised even us.”
Most of the cases were based on somewhat vague accusations of affiliation or expressions of sympathy for militant groups, in some instances connected to acts that took place years ago. A female Palestinian lawmaker cited in the report, for instance, has been jailed by Israel for over a year without being charged with a crime. At least two people on the list have received international recognition for their human-rights work.
BRITAIN
Nissan cancels plans over Brexit confusion
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy took another blow Sunday when Nissan canceled plans to make its new SUV in northern England amid continued uncertainty over the country’s future relations with the European Union.
Nissan said it decided not to build the X-Trail model at its existing U.K. plant, canceling plans announced two years ago after May’s government made undisclosed concessions designed to ensure the carmaker’s ability to compete after Brexit.
The company said it instead plans to consolidate production of the next generation X-Trail at its plant in Kyushu, Japan, where the model is currently produced. Nissan’s plant in Sunderland, England, which employs 7,000 workers, will continue to make Nissan’s Juke and Qashqai models.
“While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the U.K.’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future,” Nissan Europe Chairman Gianluca de Ficchy said in a statement.