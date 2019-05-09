North Korea
N. Korea fires 2 missiles in possible new warning
North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles toward the sea Thursday, South Korean officials said, its second weapons launch in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons flew 260 miles and 167 miles. It said it is working with the United States to determine more details, such as the types of weapons that were fired.
North Korean state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un helped guide the firing of the missiles Thursday and learned about “various long-range strike means.”
Afghanistan
Taliban attack on aid group raises concern
KABUL — A brazen Taliban attack on U.S.-based aid group in the Afghan capital raised concerns Thursday among other relief organizations they could be targeted even as the insurgents held peace talks with a U.S. envoy.
Authorities said Wednesday’s assault on the Kabul office of Counterpart International, a group that promotes gender equity, killed at least nine people.
The Taliban set off a huge explosion and battled security forces for more than six hours before they were repelled. Those killed included three Afghan employees of the organization and two of its security guards.
Germany
Trucker jumps on, stops runaway tractor-trailer
BERLIN — A daring German trucker is being hailed as a hero after leaping aboard a moving tractor-trailer whose driver died at the wheel and bringing it to a stop before anyone was injured.
Cologne police say truckers spotted the 40-ton vehicle scraping along the center concrete barrier of the northbound A1 Autobahn on Wednesday night.
Police said Thursday that while other trucks blocked traffic the 43-year-old got out of his vehicle and ran alongside the slow-moving tractor-trailer.
With the help of a police van that pulled alongside, he was able to vault from its fender onto the truck, smash a window with a hammer, open the cabin and take control of the vehicle, bringing it to a safe stop. Rescue crews could not resuscitate the vehicle’s 54-year-old driver.
Mexico
Mexico City passes ban on plastic bags
MEXICO CITY — Mexico City lawmakers have passed a ban on plastic bags, utensils and other disposable plastic items to take effect at the end of 2020.
The city of more than 9 million residents — with another 11 million in surrounding areas — is known for a vibrant street food and carry-out culture. It would give businesses more than a year to make the switch to biodegradable products.
The ban on plastic bags would take effect in December 2020, followed by straws, utensils, balloons and other single-use items in January 2021.
