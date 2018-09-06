North Korea
US envoy will visit
S. Korea, China, Japan
The newly appointed U.S. special envoy for North Korea will make his first diplomatic trip abroad next week in the Trump administration’s latest effort to press for progress in uncertain denuclearization talks.
As U.S. President Trump expressed confidence he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “will get it done together” following talks between Kim and South Korean officials, the State Department announced Thursday that Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea, China and Japan between Sept. 10 and Sept. 15.
Biegun, who was named late last month as special representative for North Korea, “will meet with his counterparts and continue diplomatic efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by Chairman Kim in Singapore,” the department said, referring to Trump’s historic June 12 summit with Kim.
He had been set to visit North Korea with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week, but Trump called off the trip, citing a lack of progress. That postponement put new urgency into South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s attempts at rapprochement with Kim, which led to the visit to Pyongyang of some of his top aides who arranged a third summit between Moon and Kim for Sept. 18-20.
Mexico
Prosecutors find 166 skulls in mass graves
MEXICO CITY — Investigators said Thursday they have found 166 skulls in clandestine burial pits in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, one of the biggest mass graves discovered so far in Mexico.
Veracruz state prosecutor Jorge Winckler said that for security reasons he would not reveal the location of the site.
Mexican drug cartels frequently use clandestine pits to dispose of their victims.
Winckler said the bodies were buried at least two years ago and did not rule out finding more remains. He said investigators had found 114 ID cards in the field, which held about 32 burial pits.
Commission accuses 32 marines of torture
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission is calling on federal authorities to investigate the allegedly illegal detention and torture of 17 people by marines enlisted in the country’s fight against drug cartels.
The commission says that the cases occurred between 2013 and 2017. It says 32 marines participated in the events and also says 17 federal investigators ignored or delayed acting on reports made by the victims.
The commission issued a statement Thursday detailing sexual assaults, beatings, electric shocks and suffocation committed by marines against their captives before they were turned over to federal law enforcement.
India
Gay sex decriminalized
in landmark verdict
NEW DELHI — India’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a colonial-era law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a landmark victory for gay rights that one judge said would “pave the way for a better future.”
The 1861 law, a relic of Victorian England that hung on long after the end of British colonialism, was a weapon used to discriminate against India’s gay community, the judges ruled in a unanimous decision.
“Constitutional morality cannot be martyred at the altar of social morality,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra said, reading the verdict. “Social morality cannot be used to violate the fundamental rights of even a single individual.”
Italy
Starbucks set to open in land of the espresso
MILAN — Will the country that gave us espresso embrace the company that gave us grande Frappucinos?
Starbucks is about to find out as it opens its first store in Italy on Friday. Residents of Milan, the city whose coffee bars inspired Howard Schultz’s vision for the chain decades ago, have mostly greeted the news with a shrug.
“I’ve tasted Starbucks coffee, and I’ll absolutely stick to Italian coffee,” said Milan resident Giulia Brighenti as she scraped the foamy remains of her espresso at a coffee bar not far from Starbucks’ new Reserve Roastery.
