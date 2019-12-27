Around the world

Russia
Hypersonic weapon becomes operational
MOSCOW — A new intercontinental weapon that can fly 27 times the speed of sound became operational Friday, Russia’s defense minister reported to President Vladimir Putin, bolstering the country’s nuclear strike capability.
Putin has described the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle as a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite. The new Russian weapon and a similar system being developed by China have troubled the United States, which has pondered defense strategies.
The Avangard is launched atop an intercontinental ballistic missile, but unlike a regular missile warhead that follows a predictable path after separation it can make sharp maneuvers in the atmosphere en route to target, making it much harder to intercept.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin that the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered combat duty.
Morocco
YouTuber imprisoned; journalist detained
RABAT — Moroccan authorities sentenced a Youtuber who criticized the king to prison and detained a journalist-activist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet.
Freedom-of-speech advocates say the moves Thursday reflect growing pressure against those who use social networks to express anger at economic and social problems.
A court in Settat handed a four-year prison sentence to Mohammed Sekkaki for referring to Moroccans as donkeys and criticizing King Mohammed VI, in a video posted on YouTube in November. The royal family is widely revered in Morocco, and criticizing the king is a criminal offense.
Also Thursday, journalist and activist Omar Radi was detained in Casablanca and charged with insulting a judge. Radi’s arrest was apparently prompted by a tweet six months ago criticizing a Moroccan court.
Iraq
President accused of caving to US
BAGHDAD — Iran-supported groups on Friday blasted the president for not naming their preferred prime minister candidate, saying his decision was at the behest of the United States, and warned him not to designate anyone who could be “an agent of the Americans.”
In refusing to appoint Fatah-backed candidate Asaad al-Eidani on Thursday, President Barham Salih said he was responding to broad opposition by anti-government protesters who have flooded the streets for nearly three months to demand the overthrow of Iraq’s entire political class.
The protesters accuse the government of corruption and mismanagement and have demanded an independent prime minister candidate.
Peru
McDonald’s operator fined after 2 deaths
LIMA — A company that operates McDonald’s restaurants in Latin America has been fined $254,000 after the electrocution deaths of two employees who were cleaning a restaurant kitchen in Peru.
Peru’s National Superintendency for Labor Rights on Thursday recommended that McDonald’s franchise owner Arcos Dorados pay the fine for violations that may have resulted in the Dec. 15 deaths of Carlos Campos, 19, and Alexandra Porras, 18.
The Peruvian agency said the McDonald’s subsidiary failed to give its employees proper security training and did not conduct periodic risk assessments at its restaurants.
Arcos Dorados operates more than 2,000 McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American countries.
