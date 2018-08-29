Russia
NATO says the Russian navy is building up its presence in the Mediterranean Sea amid growing tensions over the war in Syria.
Russia has provided crucial military support for Syrian government forces, which are expected to mount an offensive in the northern Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.
Russian defense officials could not be reached for comment. At least eight ships, including a missile cruiser and two missile-carrying submarines, have joined the Russian flotilla over the past three weeks. Russian media reports indicate there are around 15 Russian navy vessels in the Mediterranean overall.
Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new Netflix reality series following the lavish lives of nine wealthy, light-skinned socialites in Mexico City has provoked a backlash from critics who say it's tone-deaf in a country where most have darker skin and about half the population lives in poverty.
"Trash," ''filth," ''pathetic," ''classist," were some of the more polite adjectives Twitter users employed to describe their reaction to the show, "Made in Mexico."
Critics are also questioning the timing of the streaming service's first Mexican reality show, announced a little over a month after the country overwhelmingly elected as president the leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who rails against what he calls an entrenched and corrupt elite and promises to make the poor his top priority.
Britain
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union may not meet their self-imposed October deadline for a divorce deal, Britain's Brexit minister said Wednesday.
But Dominic Raab said he remained "stubbornly optimistic" that there would be agreement before Britain leaves the bloc in March.
Separately, his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, sparked a rally in the pound when he said the bloc was willing to offer Britain terms it had never extended to any non-member country.
Raab said a deal in October remains the goal, but there is a "possibility it may creep beyond that." The Brexit secretary told a House of Lords committee that the two sides were aiming for October, "but there is some measure of leeway."
The British diver Elon Musk called a “pedo” on Twitter after he helped rescue a group of Thai boys trapped in a cave is threatening to sue the Tesla CEO for libel.
A lawyer for Vernon Unsworth is reportedly “preparing a civil complaint for libel,” BuzzFeed News reported.
Unsworth, through his attorney, sent Musk a letter in early August claiming a lawsuit for “false and defamatory statements” is in the works.
“You published through three different tweets to your twenty-two million followers that Mr. Unsworth engages in the sexual exploitation of Thai children, and you did so at a time when he was working to save the lives of twelve Thai Children,” the letter reads. “You did so without any basis. According to a subsequent Twitter post, you did so out of anger.”
