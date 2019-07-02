Norway
Arctic fox makes trek 2,730 miles to Canada
An arctic fox walked more than 2,730 miles to go from northern Norway to Canada’s far north in four months, Norwegian researchers said.
The Norwegian Polar Institute reported the young female fox left her birth place on Norway’s Svalbard archipelago March 1, 2018, and reached Canada’s Ellesmere Island by way of Greenland on July 1, 2018.
The ground the small fox covered over those four months was among the most ever recorded for an arctic fox seeking a place to settle down and breed, the institute said in a research article subtitled “One female’s long run across sea ice.”
Institute scientists monitored the fox’s movements with a satellite tracking device they fitted her with in July 2017.
Vatican City
Tombs to be opened in 1983 missing teen case
VATICAN CITY — In a twist to one of Italy’s most persistent mysteries, a pair of tombs in a cemetery in Vatican City will be opened next week to determine if they contained the remains of a 15-year-old girl who vanished in Rome in 1983.
Relatives of Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who never returned after heading out to a music lesson in Rome, have long demanded that the Vatican look into her disappearance and reveal all official documentation about the case.
The cold case gained fresh attention in recent months following an anonymous tip about where Orlandi might be buried. Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Tuesday that Orlandi’s family “signaled the possible burial of her body in the tiny cemetery located inside Vatican State territory.”
Wire reports