Congo
KINSHASA — Heavily armed assailants again attacked an Ebola treatment center in the heart of eastern Congo’s deadly outbreak on Saturday, with one police officer killed, and health workers injured, authorities said, while frightened patients waited in isolation rooms for the gunfire to end.
The early-morning attack in Butembo came less than a week after the treatment center reopened following an attack last month, which forced Doctors Without Borders to suspend operations in the city amid warnings that ending this outbreak is impossible if health workers aren’t protected.
Dozens of armed groups are active in mineral-rich eastern Congo, though some have allowed health workers access to administer Ebola vaccines and track contacts of infected people after delicate negotiations.
Security forces on Saturday repelled the attackers, one of whom was wounded, Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said. Congo’s health ministry said in a statement forces had surrounded the center after being tipped to a possible assault, “saving many lives.”
Japan
TOKYO — A ferry collided with what apparently was a marine animal off a Japanese island on Saturday, injuring more than 80 people, local media reported.
The accident happened just after noon off Sado Island, Kyodo News agency reported, citing Japan’s coast guard.
Five of the injuries were serious and a 6-inch crack was found at the ferry’s stern. But ferry operator Sado Steam Ship Co. said the jetfoil ferry reached its intended destination on the island, located off the west coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, according to Kyodo.
The ferry, which departed from Honshu’s Niigata Port, was carrying 121 passengers and four crew members. The cause of the accident was under investigation by coast guard officials, who said the ferry may have struck a whale or some other sea animal, Kyodo reported.
TOKYO — A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game Othello was honored Saturday as the world’s oldest living person by Guinness World Records.
The global authority on records officially recognized Kane Tanaka in a ceremony at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka, in Japan’s southwest. Her family and the mayor were present to celebrate.
The previous oldest living person was another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died in July at age 117. The oldest person before Miyako was also Japanese. The oldest person everwas a French woman, Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to 122 years, according to Guinness World Records.
Guinness said the world’s oldest man is still under investigation after the man who had the honors, Masazo Nonaka, living on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, died in January at 113.
India
NEW DELHI — India said Saturday that it was returning a key diplomat to Pakistan’s capital amid an easing of tensions between the nuclear neighbors, but also demanded that its archrival take concrete steps against terrorists operating from its territory.
India’s high commissioner to Pakistan was to return to Islamabad on Saturday, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement. Pakistan had announced earlier in the week that its high commissioner to India was returning to New Delhi.
The moves come after the two countries recalled their diplomats for consultations as tensions flared after a Feb. 14 suicide attack on a convoy of Indian paramilitary soldiers in Pulwama in the Indian-held portion Kashmir that killed 40 soldiers.
India blamed the attack on a Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and launched a retaliatory airstrike inside Pakistan.
Vatican City
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis met Saturday with the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the first-such meeting of its kind, on the eve of the dedication of the church’s huge new temple in Rome.
The Vatican offered no details of Francis’ audience with the church president, Russell Nelson, and other leaders. The Latter-day Saints said it was the first-ever meeting between a pope and head of their church and said the two men discussed religious liberty, family and youth among other topics.
“We have much in common,” Nelson tweeted afterward. “The differences in doctrine are real — and they’re important — but they’re not nearly as important as the things we have in common.”
Britain
LONDON — With tensions escalating, Britain’s House of Commons leader said Saturday that European Union officials need to take seriously British proposals for ending the Brexit impasse before a crucial vote in Parliament.
Andrea Leadsom said EU leaders are wrongly accusing Britain of failing to put forward detailed proposals, while offering proposed solutions that Britain had rejected months ago because they would threaten ties to Northern Ireland.
She told BBC she finds it “extraordinary” that EU leaders are being so intransigent and said she is asking herself what “games” the bloc is playing.
Wire reports